Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav Reviews Progress Of Two Flagship Campaigns

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the progress of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ and ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ in New Delhi on Thursday. Secretary of Ayush Ministry V D Rajesh Kotecha and other senior officials committed to enhancing the cleanliness initiatives across the nation.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a total of 521 Swachhata activities have been launched by various organizations and institutions under the aegis of the ministry. The campaign is centred on promoting cleanliness and community involvement, with initiatives segmented into three key areas: ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’, ‘Sampoorn Swachhata’ and ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’.

Under the ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’ campaign, 243 activities are active nationwide, focusing on engaging the public in cleanliness efforts and fostering a culture of participation. The ‘Sampoorn Swachhata’ encompasses 93 activities aimed at achieving comprehensive cleanliness and sanitation objectives, ensuring that the efforts reach all corners of the country. ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’ is dedicated to the welfare of sanitation workers, this initiative comprises 185 activities designed to ensure their safety and improve working conditions. In addition to the cleanliness campaigns, Jadhav conducted a thorough review of 'Special Campaign 4.0', stressing the significance of effective execution to fulfil its objectives.

He engaged directly with officials from the ministry to assess the status of ongoing activities and to ensure seamless implementation of the campaign's initiatives.