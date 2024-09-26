ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav Reviews Progress Of Two Flagship Campaigns

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ And ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ focus on public participation, comprehensive sanitation, and the welfare of sanitation workers, aiming to foster a cleaner and healthier environment across India.

Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav with other officials during the review meeting
Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav with other officials during the review meeting (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the progress of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ and ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ in New Delhi on Thursday. Secretary of Ayush Ministry V D Rajesh Kotecha and other senior officials committed to enhancing the cleanliness initiatives across the nation.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a total of 521 Swachhata activities have been launched by various organizations and institutions under the aegis of the ministry. The campaign is centred on promoting cleanliness and community involvement, with initiatives segmented into three key areas: ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’, ‘Sampoorn Swachhata’ and ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’.

Under the ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’ campaign, 243 activities are active nationwide, focusing on engaging the public in cleanliness efforts and fostering a culture of participation. The ‘Sampoorn Swachhata’ encompasses 93 activities aimed at achieving comprehensive cleanliness and sanitation objectives, ensuring that the efforts reach all corners of the country. ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’ is dedicated to the welfare of sanitation workers, this initiative comprises 185 activities designed to ensure their safety and improve working conditions. In addition to the cleanliness campaigns, Jadhav conducted a thorough review of 'Special Campaign 4.0', stressing the significance of effective execution to fulfil its objectives.

He engaged directly with officials from the ministry to assess the status of ongoing activities and to ensure seamless implementation of the campaign's initiatives.

“We must implement the Swachhata campaign, which is a visionary initiative led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. We must work with dedication and energy to achieve the goals of this campaign, which is being conducted with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti,” the minister said.

The review meeting underscored the ministry’s unwavering commitment to fostering cleanliness and hygiene, aligning closely with the broader objectives of the flagship Swachh Bharat mission.

With the progress of the campaigns, the ministry aims to leverage community engagement and collaboration with various stakeholders to instil a sense of responsibility towards sanitation and cleanliness across the country. The ongoing initiatives reflect a unified effort to promote a healthier and cleaner environment, crucial for the nation’s overall well-being.

Also Read:

  1. 3 Natural Herbs That Can Treat Alzheimer’s Disease, Research
  2. NExT Test For Ayush Will Be Effective From 2021-2022 Batch Onwards: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the progress of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ and ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ in New Delhi on Thursday. Secretary of Ayush Ministry V D Rajesh Kotecha and other senior officials committed to enhancing the cleanliness initiatives across the nation.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a total of 521 Swachhata activities have been launched by various organizations and institutions under the aegis of the ministry. The campaign is centred on promoting cleanliness and community involvement, with initiatives segmented into three key areas: ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’, ‘Sampoorn Swachhata’ and ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’.

Under the ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’ campaign, 243 activities are active nationwide, focusing on engaging the public in cleanliness efforts and fostering a culture of participation. The ‘Sampoorn Swachhata’ encompasses 93 activities aimed at achieving comprehensive cleanliness and sanitation objectives, ensuring that the efforts reach all corners of the country. ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’ is dedicated to the welfare of sanitation workers, this initiative comprises 185 activities designed to ensure their safety and improve working conditions. In addition to the cleanliness campaigns, Jadhav conducted a thorough review of 'Special Campaign 4.0', stressing the significance of effective execution to fulfil its objectives.

He engaged directly with officials from the ministry to assess the status of ongoing activities and to ensure seamless implementation of the campaign's initiatives.

“We must implement the Swachhata campaign, which is a visionary initiative led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. We must work with dedication and energy to achieve the goals of this campaign, which is being conducted with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti,” the minister said.

The review meeting underscored the ministry’s unwavering commitment to fostering cleanliness and hygiene, aligning closely with the broader objectives of the flagship Swachh Bharat mission.

With the progress of the campaigns, the ministry aims to leverage community engagement and collaboration with various stakeholders to instil a sense of responsibility towards sanitation and cleanliness across the country. The ongoing initiatives reflect a unified effort to promote a healthier and cleaner environment, crucial for the nation’s overall well-being.

Also Read:

  1. 3 Natural Herbs That Can Treat Alzheimer’s Disease, Research
  2. NExT Test For Ayush Will Be Effective From 2021-2022 Batch Onwards: Prataprao Jadhav

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINISTRY OF AYUSHSANITATION WORKERSCLEANER INDIAPRATAPRAO YADAVAYUSH MINISTRY CLEALINESS CAMPAIGNS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.