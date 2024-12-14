ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayurveda Being Discussed At Multinational Fora Like G-20, BRICS: Secretary Rajesh Kotecha

Vaidya Kotecha, Secretary, Union Ministry of Ayush informed that Ayurveda products are being exported to 156 countries during press conference at 10th World Ayurveda Congress.

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dehradun: India has held talks with several countries about propagating Ayurveda, the country’s traditional wellness system, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Union Ministry of Ayush, said on Friday. Addressing a press conference at the 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC), Kotecha said positive talks were held with multinational bodies like G-20, BRICS and BIMSTEC on issues related to Ayurveda.

"We cannot put any diplomatic pressure on these countries, we can only inspire them. We are conducting clinical research in different countries. We are not only providing financial assistance to them but also providing different types of scholarships. In the last few years, the number of such countries has increased from 19 to 84," he said. He also pointed out that Ayurveda products are now being exported to 156 countries.

The United Nations has opened its first-ever WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine outpost in Jamnagar in Gujarat, he said. The secretary said more than 43,000 publications have been registered on the Ayush research portal. He said the Centre has launched 'Mission Utkarsh' for the young women in tribal areas suffering from anaemia.

The National AYUSH Mission was launched in 2015. The central government provides financial assistance of 60 per cent while the state governments contribute the remaining 40 per cent for its functioning, he said. In 2022, the Union Home Ministry implemented the Ayush Visa Policy, Kotecha said. He said that under 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan,' one crore people will be tested by December 26.

The campaign, led by the Ministry of Ayush and managed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, aims at identifying an individual's "unique mind-body constitution, or Prakriti," based on Ayurvedic principles of "Vata, Pitta, and Kapha doshas."

