Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Nears Completion

Ayodhya: The iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya is entering its final construction phase with only eight stone layers remaining to complete its 161-foot-high peak. According to trust member Dr Anil Mishra, the entire temple project is expected to be finished by June this year.

Teams engaged in construction are working day and night to meet deadlines. Following a temporary slowdown in raw material deliveries due to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, supply trucks have resumed operations, primarily making deliveries at night to avoid congestion.

"There are no major obstacles to construction progress," Dr. Mishra added. "While work on pilgrim exit routes has slowed slightly, all other aspects of the project continue on schedule."

Progress is visible throughout the complex. The peaks of the Saptmandapam (seven pavilions) are nearly complete, and the Sheshavatar temple construction is advancing rapidly. Of the six temples being built in the rampart, two peaks are already finished, with the remaining expected to be completed by April.