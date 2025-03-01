Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Nears Completion

Ayodhya: The iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya is entering its final construction phase with only eight stone layers remaining to complete its 161-foot-high peak. According to trust member Dr Anil Mishra, the entire temple project is expected to be finished by June this year.
Teams engaged in construction are working day and night to meet deadlines. Following a temporary slowdown in raw material deliveries due to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, supply trucks have resumed operations, primarily making deliveries at night to avoid congestion.
"There are no major obstacles to construction progress," Dr. Mishra added. "While work on pilgrim exit routes has slowed slightly, all other aspects of the project continue on schedule."
Progress is visible throughout the complex. The peaks of the Saptmandapam (seven pavilions) are nearly complete, and the Sheshavatar temple construction is advancing rapidly. Of the six temples being built in the rampart, two peaks are already finished, with the remaining expected to be completed by April.
Meanwhile, 21 statues, including the centrepiece Ram Darbar (throne of Lord Ram), have been completed in Jaipur, Rajasthan. These finished sculptures are scheduled to be transported to Ayodhya on March 20 via five trucks. A five-member delegation led by Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, visited sculptor Satyanarayan Pandey's workshop in Jaipur on February 26 to inspect the statues.
"The trust representatives were here for two days examining the idols," said Pandey. "They were very pleased with the craftsmanship."
The complex will eventually house numerous temples beyond the main Ram temple. Six temples in the rampart will be dedicated to Shiva, Ganesh, Hanuman, Surya, Mata Bhagwati, and Mata Annapurna. Additional temples under construction include those honoring Kubeshwar Mahadev, Sheshavatar, the Sapt Rishis (seven sages), Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Kabir Das, Ahilya, Nishad Raj, and Shabari.
Trust officials are currently planning the auspicious timing for installing five deity statues, including the Ram Darbar, on the first floor of the Ram Temple and in the Saptmandapam.