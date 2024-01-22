Explainer: How Ram Temple is set to fuel an economic boom in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The birthplace of Lord Ram is all set for a dramatic transformation - from being the epicentre of a protracted dispute to the prospects of becoming the largest flourishing holy city for millions of Hindu pilgrims arriving from within the country and abroad. Monday's historic event marking the Ram Lalla consecration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi put Ayodhya on the global map of pilgrim tourism, say international analysts.

With the massive Ram Temple becoming a reality, the huge infrastructure push by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to create immense economic possibilities for Ayodhya. Development projects worth over Rs 85,000 Cr have been taken up and some of them have been completed to improve connectivity and promote religious tourism.

Once a meagerly equipped town, Ayodhya has now the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, a redeveloped railway station, good roads, well-developed townships and well-maintained civic facilities. This has a positive impact on the privately built infrastructure with hotels and shopping malls coming up to cater to the massive future tourist arrivals.

Mind-blowing predictions are coming out about the economic impact of Ram Mandir as global brokerage firm Jefferies has already revealed in one of its reports that the Ayodhya temple may attract over 50 million tourists a year at the rate of 1 to 1.5 lakh per day. It is expected to trigger huge migration towards Ayodhya considering the plethora of commercial and trade opportunities to be generated in the coming days across multiple sectors including hospitality and real estate.

For long, Ayodhya has been in the news for all wrong reasons with the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute constantly triggering clashes and concerns over an elusive communal harmony. The January 22 inauguration of the Ram Temple marks a new beginning in the future journey of the holy town of Ayodhya.

The holy town opened a new chapter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrating Ram Lalla idol in the presence of over 7,000 guests on Monday. Huge stress is laid on imparting the elements of Ram Temple architecture to the newly-built infrastructure projects in line with PM Modi's vision to create a 'Navya Ayodhya' (New Ayodhya).

The Ram Temple, which has been at the centre of conflict, is now the focal point for all future development in the holy city. The three-storeyed temple rising 161 high, 250 ft wide and 380 ft long will have 44 gates and 392 pillars.