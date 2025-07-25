ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Shocker: Family Dumps Elderly Woman On Roadside; She Dies In Hospital Later

Ayodhya: A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya abandoned an elderly woman on the roadside at night. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the video of it has since gone viral.

The CCTV footage shows that three people came in an e-rickshaw with the woman and left her on the road. According to officials, the woman was found in a critical condition in the morning and died later during treatment at the Darshan Nagar Medical College.

The incident took place last night at Kishanpur village of the Ayodhya Kotwali Police Station area. Around 1 AM, two women and one man arrived in an e-rickshaw near Darshan Nagar Medical College. They got out of the vehicle with the woman and put her down on the roadside, and left the spot quickly. They are also seen putting a blanket on her while leaving her on the road at night, while one of the women briefly turned back to look at her face before leaving.

'Found in the morning'

Police said that the woman was found lying by the roadside at around 10 AM, after which the locals informed the Darshan Nagar police outpost. “We rushed to the spot and immediately shifted her to the trauma centre at Darshan Nagar Medical College in critical condition,” they said.