Diwali 2024: Two Guinness World Records Set As 25 Lakh Diyas Are Lit Simultaneously In Ayodhya

As many as 25 lakh diyas illuminated along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya as part of the grand Deepotsav celebrations on Wednesday evening. ( ANI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : 3 hours ago

Ayodhya: As many as 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit together in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday evening as the eighth edition of Deepotsav witnessed two Guinness World Records being set on the occasion. The two records -- most people performing 'aarti' simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps -- were set on 55 ghats, including Ram ki Paidi, on the banks of Saryu river in the holy city with over 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) lit together and 1,121 'vedacharyas' (teachers of religious texts) performing 'aarti' simultaneously. The counting of diyas was done using drones. Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu river during the Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI) Pravin Patel, the adjudicator at Guinness World Records, who visited Ayodhya with Guinness Consultant Nischal Bharot for verification, announced the new records here on Wednesday evening. "With a total of 1,121, UP Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!" Patel declared. Fireworks during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI) On the second record, the Guinness adjudicator said, "With a total of 25,12,585, which translates into just over 25 lakh, UP Tourism, Govt of UP, District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps!"

Patel said he was "absolutely delighted" to verify not one but two Guinness World Record titles -- most people performing aarti simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps. He said that "most people performing diya rotations (aarti) simultaneously" is a brand new record. "This could not have been set up with just one diya so a minimum target of 250 was set," he said. For the largest display of oil lamps, the previous record was 22,23,676. This was achieved during the Deepotsav in 2023. "While it is important that we have the numbers, it is also important that you follow the guidelines. You have met the guidelines for both records," Patel noted. Glimpse of the laser show in the 'Deepotsav-2024', in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI) Deepotsav -- a glowing spectacle marked by the lighting of diyas -- is being organised in Ayodhya a day prior to Diwali since 2017 on the banks of the Saryu river that passes through the holy town revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. According to the UP government, teachers of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and its affiliated colleges, teachers and students of inter colleges, voluntary organisations, saints, local public representatives, local administration, tourism and culture ministry etc. played a big role in creating the record. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs aarti at Saryu Ghat during the Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya on Wednesday (ANI) The milestone was confirmed by a Guinness World Records representative after drone calculations. Upon receiving the certificate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to Ayodhya, the state, and the nation on "this unforgettable achievement", it said in a statement. UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak witness 'Ram Katha' brought alive through laser light and sound organized on the occasion of Deepotsav celebrations, at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI) The scale of Deepotsav has grown over the years with 1.71 lakh diyas being lit in 2017, to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, and 22.23 lakh in 2023. "This year, over 25.12 lakh diyas were lit, symbolising the prosperity and growing pride of the state under the Yogi government," it added.