ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Three Held For Luring People To Religious Conversion In Ayodhya

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 seconds ago

The accused continued the activities under the guise of prayer meetings. Police have recovered religious books like the Bible and other incriminating materials from a house on the highway in Asrewa gram panchayat where many people had gathered to conspire against the Hindus.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Three people have been arrested on suspicion of religious conversion in the garb of prayer meetings in Ayodhya. The activities of conversion to Christianity were going on in a house on the highway in Asrewa gram panchayat in attendance of many people. When locals came to know of it, they started protesting and informed the police about it.

According to the local Bajrang Dal members, on Sunday morning Ram Jivan, a resident of Nuwawa Baidra, met a person at a crossroads who promised him to solve all problems by Jesus Christ. Lured to this, Ram Jivan followed the person to the religious congregation. Reaching the spot, he saw a battery of people conspiring against the Hindus and pressured his family to convert to Christianity. An inclined Ram Jivan was abused and beaten up for non-conformity. He somehow managed to escape and filed a complaint. The news spread like wildfires and members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal rushed to the spot.

The cops recovered many religious books like the Bible and other incriminating materials from the spot and took the trio into custody for questioning. The attendees were also taken along for questioning.

Bajrang Dal District General Secretary Lal Ji Sharma said many Christian missionaries are converting Hindus with the lure of either a magical cure to ailments or finding solutions to all problems. This gamble has been going on for years with the help of foreign funds. People from the poor and marginalised communities are the easiest prey for them. Ayodhya Rural SP assured strict action into the matter.

Also Read:

  1. International Blasphemy Rights Day: Defending Individuals Facing Religious Oppression
  2. Nitish Writes To PM Modi Seeks Vande Bharat Train Between Ayodhya And Sitamarhi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Three people have been arrested on suspicion of religious conversion in the garb of prayer meetings in Ayodhya. The activities of conversion to Christianity were going on in a house on the highway in Asrewa gram panchayat in attendance of many people. When locals came to know of it, they started protesting and informed the police about it.

According to the local Bajrang Dal members, on Sunday morning Ram Jivan, a resident of Nuwawa Baidra, met a person at a crossroads who promised him to solve all problems by Jesus Christ. Lured to this, Ram Jivan followed the person to the religious congregation. Reaching the spot, he saw a battery of people conspiring against the Hindus and pressured his family to convert to Christianity. An inclined Ram Jivan was abused and beaten up for non-conformity. He somehow managed to escape and filed a complaint. The news spread like wildfires and members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal rushed to the spot.

The cops recovered many religious books like the Bible and other incriminating materials from the spot and took the trio into custody for questioning. The attendees were also taken along for questioning.

Bajrang Dal District General Secretary Lal Ji Sharma said many Christian missionaries are converting Hindus with the lure of either a magical cure to ailments or finding solutions to all problems. This gamble has been going on for years with the help of foreign funds. People from the poor and marginalised communities are the easiest prey for them. Ayodhya Rural SP assured strict action into the matter.

Also Read:

  1. International Blasphemy Rights Day: Defending Individuals Facing Religious Oppression
  2. Nitish Writes To PM Modi Seeks Vande Bharat Train Between Ayodhya And Sitamarhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

3 HELD FOR RELIGIOUS CONVERSIONUTTAR PRADESH POLICEUP GOVERNMENTVHP BAJRANG DALRELIGIOUS CONVERSION IN AYODHYA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.