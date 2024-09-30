Uttar Pradesh: Three Held For Luring People To Religious Conversion In Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Three people have been arrested on suspicion of religious conversion in the garb of prayer meetings in Ayodhya. The activities of conversion to Christianity were going on in a house on the highway in Asrewa gram panchayat in attendance of many people. When locals came to know of it, they started protesting and informed the police about it.

According to the local Bajrang Dal members, on Sunday morning Ram Jivan, a resident of Nuwawa Baidra, met a person at a crossroads who promised him to solve all problems by Jesus Christ. Lured to this, Ram Jivan followed the person to the religious congregation. Reaching the spot, he saw a battery of people conspiring against the Hindus and pressured his family to convert to Christianity. An inclined Ram Jivan was abused and beaten up for non-conformity. He somehow managed to escape and filed a complaint. The news spread like wildfires and members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal rushed to the spot.

The cops recovered many religious books like the Bible and other incriminating materials from the spot and took the trio into custody for questioning. The attendees were also taken along for questioning.

Bajrang Dal District General Secretary Lal Ji Sharma said many Christian missionaries are converting Hindus with the lure of either a magical cure to ailments or finding solutions to all problems. This gamble has been going on for years with the help of foreign funds. People from the poor and marginalised communities are the easiest prey for them. Ayodhya Rural SP assured strict action into the matter.