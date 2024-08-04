Ayodhya Rape Case: UP Dy CM Vows Harshest Punishment For Culprits So Their Next Gens Remember It

Ballia(Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said that the culprits of the Ayodhya rape case will get such harsh punishment that their future generations will remember it.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Pathak also alleged that hooliganism and anarchy are in the DNA of the SP. The party last week had called for the DNA testing of the accused.

Pathak, while reacting to SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav urging the court to order protection for the Ayodhya rape survivor considering the "sensitivity" of the case, said, "The culprits of the Ayodhya rape case will get such a harsh punishment, even their (future) generations will remember it."

Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Ayodhya district, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape. According to police, Moid Khan and Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

Meanwhile, Pathak said, "Giving patronage to murderers and rapists has been an old hobby of the SP." "Whenever they get power, they stand with the goons and mafia. Akhilesh Yadav and all the leaders stand in support of the criminals. They are making unsuccessful attempts to form the government on their strength, in which they will never succeed. The government is standing with the (rape) survivor in Ayodhya while continuous action is being taken against the criminals," Pathak said.

The UP deputy chief minister also said that goons and anti-social elements have flourished with the blessings of SP. After the Lok Sabha elections, these people are wreaking havoc on innocent people in the entire Uttar Pradesh, Pathak said and added that SP will have to bear the brunt of this.

"Whenever the SP has been in power, there has been anarchy and hooliganism," he said. "Hooliganism and anarchy are in the DNA of SP," he said. In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The government should make the best possible medical arrangements for the rape survivor. It is the government's responsibility to protect the girl's life."

"It is a humble request to the honourable court to take suo motu cognisance of the situation and ensure all possible security to the girl under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation," Yadav said. "The motive of ill-intentioned people to politicise such incidents should never succeed," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, a three-member BJP delegation on Sunday met the family members of the 12-year-old girl who was raped here and held a "detailed discussion". The team gathered information about the incident from the rape survivor's family members and will submit a report on the matter to K Laxman, the national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad said after the meeting.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad. On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi party in the UP assembly and said, "This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him."

The chief minister had met the girl's family last week. The Ayodhya district administration demolished Khan's bakery on Saturday. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had earlier told PTI that the bakery was illegally built over a pond.