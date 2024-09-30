ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Gang-Rape Case: DNA Sample Of SP Leader Moeed Khan's Driver Matches With Foetus

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The DNA report of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Moeed Khan's servant Raju, submitted in a sealed cover to the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday, matches the DNA of the foetus of a 12-year-old girl gang-raped in Bhadarsa in Ayodhya. On September 1, the court ordered the forensic lab to submit the report within a week.

Khan, the accused had filed a bail petition in the court and his lawyer argued that he is a 71-year-old man and has been implicated in this case for political vendetta. No documents have been provide to him. Opposing the petition, Additional Advocate General V K Shahi on behalf of the state government said the matter is very serious.

The girl was gang-raped in the Pura Qalandar Police Station area of ​​Ayodhya and the incident came to light on July 29 when the victim was pregnant for two months. Her mother filed a complaint against Khan and his servant Raju. But, the family alleged police inaction. This led VHP, Bajrang Dal and Nishad Party to protest on this matter after which the accused were arrested.