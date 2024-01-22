Ayodhya Ram Temple: The Story Behind Bharat's Penance for 14 Years for Lord Ram

Ayodhya: The entire world is celebrating Ram Lalla's comeback to the mythological city of Ayodhya. The same place where earlier was a scene of the world witnessing a heartbreaking episode of Lord Ram going into exile in the Tretayuga. Ram was leaving his kingdom with his mother, Sita, and his brother, Lakshman.

On one hand, Ram was sent to exile because of his mother; on the other hand, he was getting the responsibility of the same kingdom. During that time, Bharat was brimming with sorrows and did penance for 14 years on the banks of Tamsa by placing Ram's feet on the throne. However, it is said that the temples of Hanuman Ji, Ramjanaki, Guru Vashishtha, Bharat Ji, and Lord Shiva are now established here.

Meanwhile, Hanuman fell into the place after being hit by Bharat's arrow. It is said that there is a banyan tree in the Bharat Kund complex. The vines of this tree never touch the ground. At the same time, Hanuman was carrying the mountain and unexpectedly faced a shot with an arrow.

Thereafter, Hanuman started falling while chanting 'Ram-Ram', and Bharat considered this a big disaster. He felt guilty for his act and said, "My mother sent God to the forest, and how unfortunate I am that his servant was killed by an arrow."At the same time, Hanuman was lifted by the vines of the banyan tree; however, since then, its strands have not reached the ground.

Nandi village is situated about 20 kilometers away from Ayodhya, where the Bharat Kund is located. This is the place where Bharat ruled Ayodhya for 14 years by placing the Paduka at the Lord's feet.

When Lord Ram went to Chitrakoot, Bharat saw the Lord sleeping on the grass. Bharat ji said that when his brother is living like this, then his place is at his feet. Therefore, he used to sleep here by digging a pit.

The Kund was named Bharat Kund because Bharat Ji was sitting by recalling his brother. After the return of Lord Ram, it was converted into a pond.

Devotees keep coming to Bharat Kund and Ramjanaki temples for special worship programs like Chaitra Ram Navami, Sawan, etc. It is said that if the devotees visit the place, offer this water to Lord Shiva, and then consume the drink, it uplifts their energy to fulfill their wishes.