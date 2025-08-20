Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex Construction Works Expected To Be Completed By Year End

Ayodhya: Arrangements are being put in place to facilitate the darshan of visitors at Ram Temple complex at all six temples along with Sapta Mandapam, Kuber Tila and Sheshavatar temple from October 15 onwards.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Temple Construction Committee on Wednesday. He disclosed, "A new trustee is likely to be approved in the meeting scheduled for September 9."

It was announced that the next meeting of the Temple Committee would be convened from September 7 to 9, and it is being expected that the construction works in the temple complex will be completed by the end of this year. After the meeting that lasted for approximately six hours, Rai said, “Darshan in the six temples of the rampart, along with Sheshavatar temple, will start from October, while discussions are still on for extending the facility to Sapta Mandapam."

Security of the devotees while they are being transported from one place to another remains a concern for the Trust that is mulling the possibility of the devotees not having to be searched everywhere. It is studying the possibility with security agencies. Rai further informed that three lifts are being installed for the elderly devotees, which will start functioning from October.

A shoe centre has been built at the premises that can accommodate footwear of 12,000 at a time. About one lakh devotees will be able to avail this facility every day. Rai further informed that the flag hoisting ceremony on top of the temple will be held in November, and it will be confined to 25 districts around Ayodhya. A list of participants is being drawn for the occasion

Three companies have given their presentation for availing the contract for lighting the façade of the temple. It was informed that the contract for lighting and maintenance will be given for five years. These presentations continued for two hours in the presence of Chairman of the Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra.

Meanwhile, the entire construction journey recorded by five time-lapse cameras installed at the Ram Temple has been declared as intellectual property right that will be handed over to the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee with a condition that this material will be used in education, training and preparing a documentary on this historic five-years journey.