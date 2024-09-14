Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex Construction To Be Concluded By June 2025

Ayodhya: Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Friday, September 13, said the work on the entire complex would be completed by June 30, 2025. Friday marked the second day of the three-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee held here.

"It is estimated that the construction of the (temple's) 'Shikhar' (spire) will take about 120 days. Our target was December, but it is not possible. The construction of the temple will be completed by February 2025. The idols of the Sapta Mandir being built in the complex are being made in Jaipur.

The idols of sages and saints would be installed here. This work will be completed by December 2024. The work of the Ram Mandir complex will be completed by June 30, 2025," a statement released by the chairman said.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Thursday, September 12, that the trust is working to make sure that a sufficient number of workers are arranged for the project and that the supplies of necessary stones for construction are unloaded in the premises on time.

The nearly-finished first floor and the ongoing flooring work on the same level were the topics of the lengthy meeting. Anil Mishra had stated in the statement that the second floor's development is moving along smoothly and that the sanctum sanctorum is embellished with spotless white marble stones.

More than 1,600 committed labourers are working nonstop to build the Ram Temple. According to the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, concentrated efforts are being made to guarantee that the temple building is finished within the allotted period.

Additionally, the building of Sapt Mandap's temples is moving forward quickly. According to Anil Mishra's statement, GMR group, which has been entrusted with the decoration work in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, presented a comprehensive report outlining their plans to maintain the lush greenery within the temple.

The statement by Nripendra Mishra also said that lighting should be arranged in such a manner that the devotion towards God increases among the visiting devotees.

The statement also mentioned that multiple trials have been conducted regarding the lighting system. "Tenders have also been issued. Big companies from India and abroad are scheduled to give their presentation. A projector will be used to diffuse light inside the temple from 360 degrees. The number of projectors to be used will be decided by November," the statement added.

"Visitors should remember that this is not a picnic spot. One cannot carry out activities that they do so at a picnic spot," the statement added. On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided at a historic occasion at the Ayodhya temple where the idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated.