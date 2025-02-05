ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Temple Changes Darshan Timings To Manage Rush Of Devotees

From February 6, devotees can have a darshan of the deity from 6 am to 9.30 pm. Over 50 lakh pilgrims visited in 19 days.

A file photo of the sanctum santorum of the Ram Temple.
A file photo of the sanctum santorum of the Ram Temple. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 4:12 PM IST

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which administers the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has changed the daily order of worship. From February 6, devotees will now be able to have a darshan of the deity from 6 am to 9.30 pm. The temple counted over 50 lakh footfalls from January 14 to February 3, Basant Panchami.

"Considering the influx of devotees to Ayodhya amid the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, the temple trust allowed darshans from 5 am to 10.30 pm from January 26 and the daily sequence of darshan will change from February 6," Dr Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said.

Mishra further said the darshan will start at 6 am and will continue until the last devotee has a glimpse of the deity. The aarti will be performed at 10 pm.

"There has been no impact on the ongoing construction work at the temple except the Darshan Marg. All construction works are going on routinely. A large number of devotees have been coming from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. For this, the trust has extended all facilities keeping in mind the convenience of the devotees. For this, the cooperation of many organisations has also been sought and their volunteers have been deployed. Since January 14, the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple has gone up from 3 lakh to 4.5 lakh per day," Mishra said.

