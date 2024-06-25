Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Leaking of Roof Has Nothing to Do With Design, Says Construction Panel Chairman

Ayodhya : Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra has given a clarification on water dripping from the roof of the grand temple in Ayodhya. He said that he had seen rainwater dripping in the temple and it had nothing to do with the overall design and construction of the temple.

Nripendra Mishra said that the second floor of the temple is completely open while the construction work on the first floor will be completed by the end of next month. He said that the construction work is currently going on on the first floor of the temple, which is why the drain in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has been closed.

Mishra further clarified that the water is being removed manually from the sanctum sanctorum of the mandir because of these factors. The water dripping from above and collecting there has nothing to do with the design of the temple, he said, adding that the rainwater may even fall from the open floor.

At the same time, Dr Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, also put forth similar arguments and said that the work of constructing the floor on the first floor has started while most of the stonework has been completed. Waterproofing work is going on to prevent water leakage and this work should be completed before the rainy season begins so that there will be no problem for the visiting devotees.

Anil Mishra said that what caused a problem at the temple was a pre-monsoon rain. Along with waterproofing work going on on the first floor, wiring work is also being done and pipelines are installed, he said. Mechanics leave some work half done and go away, he said, adding that the roof of the second floor is also being laid.

Mishra said that the pipes are installed for electrical wiring, which are also being shielded and in this way, there will be no possibility of water leaking in future. Slowly the conditions of the temple work are changing, he said. It rained last night, so some water has entered the temple, he said. There was no prior preparation for this, but necessary steps were taken on the second day itself, he said.