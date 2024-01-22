Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Evening darshan extended upto 10 pm

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) : After the grand consecration today, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be open for darshan from tomorrow. The timings of daily darshan and worship have also been changed. Apart from this, a list of clothes worn by Lord Shri Ram has also been prepared. Now Ram devotees coming from far away places will be able to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram till 10 pm.

Earlier this darshan period was till 6 pm only. According to informed sources, till now Ram Lalla wore white clothes on Mondays on normal days, but yellow clothes on special occasions. From tomorrow, Lord Ram will wear red colored clothes on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, light yellow or cream colored clothes on Friday and blue on Saturday and pink on Sunday. For the new Balroop (child form) idol, Ram Mandir Trust has got clothes prepared on handloom from the Heritage and Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust of Pune.

Darshan closed for two hours in afternoons- Everyday, preparations will be made for cleaning, worship and adornment of the sanctum sanctorum in Brahma Muhurta from around 3 am. Around 3.30 to 4 am, both the idols and Shriyantra of the Lord will be awakened with mantras. Then there will be Mangala Aarti. After this, there will be consecration of the idols, Shringar Bhog and Shringar Aarti from 4.30 to 5 am. Darshan will start from 8 am. Bhog Aarti will be held at around 1 pm in the afternoon. Darshan will remain closed for two hours from 1 pm to 3 pm when God will rest. Darshan will start again from 3 pm, which will continue till 10 pm. Evening Aarti will take place at seven in the evening.

When all the eminent personalities of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Janmabhoomi complex on the occasion of consecration of Ram temple, thousands of devotees who gathered near Hanumangarhi intersection lost their temper. Breaking the protocol, Ram devotees started running on the road to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram. Seeing the crowd of Ram devotees, the police personnel also got scared. Ram devotees had to be stopped somehow by barricading.

At around 2 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the guests from the stage in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Meanwhile, the Ram devotees, who were immersed in the devotion of Lord Shri Ram and filled with joy, became impatient. Ram devotees wanted to go towards Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Defying all the barricades and security arrangements, a crowd of thousands started running on the road. They relented only after the police promised to let them have darshan after the Pran Prathishta programme. At that time, Jai Shri Ram was being chanted by everyone.