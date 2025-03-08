ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Will Complete By April 15, Says Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra

Construction work of Ram Mandir is expected to be completed by April 15. Preparations underway to install the idol on temple's first floor, said Misra.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 7:59 PM IST

Ayodhya: In what comes as a great news for Ram Lalla devotees, Ayodhya's officer-architect-in-chief and chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra construction committee, Nripendra Misra on Saturday affirmed that the construction of the Ram Mandir would be completed by around April 15 this year.

Misra, who arrived in Ayodhya today for a two-day review meeting, inspected the ongoing construction work at the temple and later discussed about various aspects of the project.

Speaking to media, Misra claimed, "The entire construction work of the temple is expected to be completed by April 15. Preparations are already underway for installing the idol on the first floor of the temple. Along with this, all other idols will be installed between March 25 and April 15."

Addressing concerns regarding progress of construction, Misra said the number of visitors has reduced since last week and the pace of work will definitely increase now. "But Holi will affect the progress of the work for a few days, as many workers will go home for the festival," he cited.

"We reviewed the situation and will continue to do so over the next 2-3 days. If any date needs to be finalised, we will announce it accordingly," Misra added.

The installation of Goswami Tulsidas statue is also in progress. Misra is hopeful that it will be installed by Sunday. Apart from this, there has been significant progress in temple's Shikhara (spire). Of the 18 segments, 11 have already been installed. Now, nearly 20,000 cubic ft of total 4.5 cubic ft stonework remains to be completed in the entire temple, which also includes the Shikhara.

He further stated that work has begun to ensure that during Ram Navami, the sun's rays directly illuminate the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol, which happens to be the architectural feature of the temple.

Darshan Of Goswami Tulsidas

A temple of Goswami Tulsidas, the author of Ramcharitmanas, has also been built within the Yatri Suvidha Kendra building on the premises of the Ram Mandir. This will facilitate devotees visiting the place to have darshan of Tulsidas before offering prayers at the Ram temple.

