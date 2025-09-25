ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Painting Brings National Award To Barabanki Painter

Anand Narayan receives National Award by the President Draupadi Murmu at the 64th National Art Exhibition in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

“The inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in 2024 had an emotional connection with people who were expressing their feelings through songs, ghazals and bhajans. Then how could a painter remain untouched by this,” he disclosed while adding that the work was triggered by the thought that Ram is present in every particle. He worked on this painting for a month and half and later sent it for the National Exhibition along with two other works.

The event was organized by Lalit Kala Akademi and the Union Ministry of Culture. Narayan got the award for a unique painting on Ayodhya.

Barabanki: Yet another feather got attached to the cap of Barabanki’s artist Anand Narayan on Wednesday when he was conferred with the National Award by the President Draupadi Murmu at the 64th National Art Exhibition in New Delhi.

He said that 5,922 artists had submitted their works for the National Art Exhibition in various genres including painting, sculpture, drawing, graphics, photography and oil painting out of which 283 were selected. He was awarded for his work titled ‘Kan Mein Ram’ (Ram in every particle).

This 60-year-old artist hails from Harakh locality in Barabanki. Born into a farming family, he has four brothers and two sisters. After completing his intermediate degree from District Inter College, Anand enrolled in Bachelor of Arts (BA) at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Postgraduate College but dropped out after a year to pursue his passion for painting.

Painting by Anand Narayan (ETV Bharat)

He then enrolled in a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at the College of Arts and Crafts in Lucknow in 1982. He went on to do Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi in 1989 and then capped it with a Diploma in Art Appreciation from the National Museum in Delhi.

During this period, his oil paintings became a sensation with several prominent personalities adorning their drawing rooms with his works. He painted countless exquisite works for which he was honoured with the State Lalit Kala Akademi Award in 1995.

For the last 40 years, Anand has been exploring the untouched nature and spiritual heritage of Varanasi making numerous paintings on this subject. His participation in over 50 group exhibitions at the state, national, and international levels has earned him recognition. He has held 14 solo exhibitions till now. His paintings sell instantly.

He is also known to write and recite poetry under his pen name of Bebak Barabankvi.

