In Ayodhya, Hanuman Garhi Priest Breaks 288-Year-Old Tradition, Visits Ram Mandir In Royal Procession

Ayodhya: On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Ayodhya witnessed a historic moment on Wednesday when the chief priest of Siddha Peeth Hanuman Garhi temple here broke a 288-year-old tradition. For the first time ever, Mahant Premdas Ji Maharaj stepped out of the temple premises for darshan of Ramlala at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Deviating from the centuries-old norm, Mahant Premdas, seated atop a chariot escorted by elephants, horses, camels, silver scepters, and a sea of devotees, embarked on a ceremonial journey of a little more than a kilometre to the newly-constructed Ram temple.



Amidst traditional music filling the air, at 7:30 AM today, the successor of Hanuman Garhi first visited the Saryu Ghat, carrying the temple's symbolic mark. He was accompanied by horses, elephants, and devotees in large numbers. After Shahi Snan (grand bathing) in the river, he performed Dudhabhishek ritual and offered one 11-meter-long chunari. Then the grand procession reached Ram Mandir via Ram Path. There, Mahant Premdas offered prayers, had darshan of Ramlala, and offered Chhappan Bhog prasad (56 food offerings).



As per the religious beliefs, the Mahant of Hanuman Garhi is believed to be a living representative of Lord Hanuman and he never steps outside the boundary of temple in his lifetime. However, following a decision by the panchayat and with the support of religious leaders, a never-seen-before event unfolded for the first time in 288 years on Akshaya Tritiya after Hanuman Garhi's incumbent Mahant 70-year-old Premdas ji Maharaj expressed his wish to visit Ram Mandir. During the event, devotees and saints showered flowers at the Mahant at 51 different places to welcome him in his royal procession. After reaching the temple, Mahant Premdas ji paid obeisance to Ramlala, offered Chhappan Bhog to the deity and also took part in special prayers.



One of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Iqbal Ansari welcomed the royal procession at gate number 3 of Ram temple with flowers. "For the first time in history, Hanuman Garhi temple's incumbent Mahant Premdas ji Maharaj visited Ram Mandir for worshipping the Lord. This is the real spirit of Ayodhya's rich tradition," Ansari expressed.

Senior officials of the district administration were also present during the event to oversee the arrangements. In fact, District Magistrate Nikhil Kumar, SSP Rajkaran Nayyar and other officials joined the celebrations and showered flowers during the procession.

DM Nikhil Kumar said, "A historic procession was taken out today. I joined other officials to welcome the procession. Everyone ensured proper security with smooth passage for devotees."

Similarly, SSP Rajkaran Nayyar said that a dedicated route was planned for devotees coming during the event and complete care was taken to ensure that no pilgrim faces any sort of hassles.

Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed after the Shahi Snan, joined by Naga sadhus in Ayodhya, to pay respect to victims of Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to media, head priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple said, "With folded hands, I humbly pray to Hanuman ji that the accused get the strictest punishment. We offer our heartfelt prayers for those who lost their lives. A two-minute silence was observed in their honour, and we sincerely hope that their families find strength and are able to rebuild their lives with peace and happiness."

