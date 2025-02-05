Axis Bank Manager, 8 Others Arrested For Siphoning Off Rs 5 Crore; Hawala Racket Suspected

Bhandara: The Maharashtra Police have arrested nine persons including a manager of Axis Bank for allegedly siphoning off money in Tumsar taluka here, with officials suspecting a hawala connection.
The action comes following a tip-off about the presence of unaccounted money at a dry cleaner’s shop. Police later found a staggering sum of Rs 5 crore upon raiding the premises. The case was allegedly beyond their expectations and had to be counted using a money-counting machine and packed into five large suitcases and a bag for transportation.
The initial probe revealed that the bank manager, Gaurishankar Bawankule, had withdrawn the money from his bank and siphoned it off as he was promised a high return of Rs 7 crore. Following this, Bawankule and eight others were arrested. The accused hail from Delhi, Raipur, Gondia, and Tumsar.
Meanwhile, the arrests have stirred a hornet’s nest as officials suspect the involvement of other individuals. Police alleged that the money was being laundered through various sources and channels as they were probing the possible hawala racket.
The superintendent of police (SP), Noorul Hasan, said that a detailed investigation was underway and more arrests would follow.
“We are putting every effort into unearthing the complex web of transactions and network of people. We are also tracking different people to reach the masterminds behind the alleged hawala racket,” he said.
Meanwhile, the police action and subsequent seizure sent shockwaves across the Maharashtra community, with people surprised at the major haul. The incident also raised doubts about the working of police against money laundering in the state.
Read More