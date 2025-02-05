ETV Bharat / bharat

Axis Bank Manager, 8 Others Arrested For Siphoning Off Rs 5 Crore; Hawala Racket Suspected

Bhandara: The Maharashtra Police have arrested nine persons including a manager of Axis Bank for allegedly siphoning off money in Tumsar taluka here, with officials suspecting a hawala connection.

The action comes following a tip-off about the presence of unaccounted money at a dry cleaner’s shop. Police later found a staggering sum of Rs 5 crore upon raiding the premises. The case was allegedly beyond their expectations and had to be counted using a money-counting machine and packed into five large suitcases and a bag for transportation.

The initial probe revealed that the bank manager, Gaurishankar Bawankule, had withdrawn the money from his bank and siphoned it off as he was promised a high return of Rs 7 crore. Following this, Bawankule and eight others were arrested. The accused hail from Delhi, Raipur, Gondia, and Tumsar.

Meanwhile, the arrests have stirred a hornet’s nest as officials suspect the involvement of other individuals. Police alleged that the money was being laundered through various sources and channels as they were probing the possible hawala racket.