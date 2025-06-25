'Saare Jahan Se Acha': Rakesh Sharma's Golden Words To Indira Gandhi Ring Back On Shubhanshu Shukla Space Odyssey Day

Hyderabad: Four decades after Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to orbit the space, told Indira Gandhi that India looked "Saare Jahaan Se Accha" from space, India's Shubhanshu Shukla looks on course to reach the International Space Station (ISS), with three other astronauts, as part of the Axiom Mission 4.

The commercial mission lifted off aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday. A YouTube video from Prasar Bharati circulated over some time, which got significant traction, reminding Indians about the special and rare moment in history when Sharma achieved the feat as the first Indian in space.

India's first Astronaut Rakesh Sharma spoke to Indira Gandhi in 1984. (Courtesy: @dayakamPR)

Sharma was part of the Soviet Union's Soyuz T-11 expedition, which was launched on April 2, 1984. The video relives a conversation between the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sharma. The astronaut spoke to Gandhi from space during a joint television news conference, which also included officials in Moscow.

The highlight of the conversation was Sharma's memorable answer to Gandhi's query about how India looks from space. During the news conference, she asked Sharma, "Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko (How does India look like from space?)."

By quoting the poet Iqbal, he unhesitatingly responded. "Saare jahaan se achcha" or "Better than the whole world", Sharma said. The astronaut spent seven days, 21 hours and 40 minutes in space as part of a joint programme between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Intercosmos space programme. He was accompanied on the mission by two Russian cosmonauts.

On Wednesday, upon reaching the zero gravity state, Shubhanshu Shukla said, "Greetings, my dear fellow citizens. What a ride! After 41 years, we’ve returned to space. It was an incredible journey. At this moment, we are orbiting the Earth at a speed of 750 kilometres per second, and on my shoulder rests our Tricolour, reminding me that I am not alone—I carry all of you with me. This isn’t just the beginning of my personal journey—it is the beginning of India’s human space program. I want every citizen of our country to be a part of this journey; you should feel proud; your hearts should swell with pride; share in this excitement. Let’s come together and embark on this remarkable journey of India’s human spaceflight program. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."