AWPMS System To Increase Safety And Speed Of Trains

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To enhance safety and speed up train movements, the railway is going to introduce the Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement System, which will help to alert about any issues related to wheel condition and provide accurate real-time monitoring data to authorities.

Highlighting the benefits of AWPMS, Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railway S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU), told ETV Bharat, “This system will help to detect overheating of the wheel, thickening or any other cracks, and break jams easily, which will be rectified as per requirement.”

Expressing his view on the issue, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of IRSTMU, told ETV Bharat, “Wheels-related issues are being monitored and maintained through this modern technology. It saves time for detecting the fault as compared to manual procedures.”

The data generated by the system will help in knowing the wear trend to plan in advance wheel turning and analysing wear patterns of different wheels easily.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said, "This advanced technology will obviously fasten the train speed and increase safety. Currently, the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) department looks after the work of maintaining wheels."

“Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is selected to undertake the work of Procurement, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of four AWPMS. It will be responsible for implementing the project till commissioning of the system at the respective 4 sites of Indian Railways,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.