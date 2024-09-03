Awami Ittihad Party Is A Viable Alternative, Says Inam Nabi

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a recent interview, Inam Nabi, the senior spokesperson for the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), asserted that the party is emerging as a significant alternative in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.
Nabi, speaking with ETV Bharat expressed confidence that AIP would deliver a strong performance in the upcoming Assembly elections, challenging the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
Nabi criticised the NC and PDP, accusing them of failing to fulfil their promises during their respective tenures. He pointed out that both parties had pledged to remove controversial laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), but had not done so. Nabi emphasised that Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of J&K, repeatedly failed to address these issues during his time in office.
Nabi highlighted the recent success of the AIP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party's imprisoned founder, Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone of the People's Conference with a significant vote margin from Baramulla constituency. This victory, despite Rashid’s imprisonment, demonstrated the growing support for the AIP, according to Nabi.
He also noted that the AIP is fielding candidates across all constituencies in Kashmir, aiming to offer a viable alternative to traditional political families and secure a better future for the electorate. Nabi expressed hope that voters would choose the AIP over the entrenched political dynasties.
When asked about candidates with previous affiliations to PDP or other parties now running on the AIP ticket, Nabi did not provide specific details but assured that public consultations occurred before accepting former MLAs and MLCs into the party.
Nabi concluded by criticising both the NC and PDP for failing to deliver on their promises and causing public distress. He maintained that their past failures make their future claims and promises questionable. Nabi expressed optimism that AIP’s candidates would achieve surprising results in the Assembly elections, mirroring the unexpected success of Engineer Rashid in the Lok Sabha elections.
The AIP's emphasis on transparency and addressing public grievances is positioned as a key differentiator as the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections approach.
The three-phase Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir begin on September 18.