Awami Ittihad Party Is A Viable Alternative, Says Inam Nabi

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a recent interview, Inam Nabi, the senior spokesperson for the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), asserted that the party is emerging as a significant alternative in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.

Inam Nabi, senior spokesperson of Awami Ittihad Party, speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Nabi, speaking with ETV Bharat expressed confidence that AIP would deliver a strong performance in the upcoming Assembly elections, challenging the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Nabi criticised the NC and PDP, accusing them of failing to fulfil their promises during their respective tenures. He pointed out that both parties had pledged to remove controversial laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), but had not done so. Nabi emphasised that Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of J&K, repeatedly failed to address these issues during his time in office.

Nabi highlighted the recent success of the AIP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party's imprisoned founder, Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone of the People's Conference with a significant vote margin from Baramulla constituency. This victory, despite Rashid’s imprisonment, demonstrated the growing support for the AIP, according to Nabi.