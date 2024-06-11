Awadh Has Sent a Message to Uttar Pradesh, Entire Country: Priyanka Gandhi

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): Terming the Congress' victory in Amethi and Rae Bareli as "historic", party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the entire country is looking towards Awadh which has sent a message that "we need a dedicated, true and clean politics" in the country. She credited the "unity" between the workers of the Congress and Samajwadi Party for the Lok Sabha election win in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a thanks-giving programme here following the victory of Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and KL Sharma in Amethi. The Congress won six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while its INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party bagged 37 seats out of 80 against the BJP, which faced a major setback in the politically crucial state.

"All my friends from the Samajwadi Party, who are sitting on the stage, and all the (party) workers, who fought this election shoulder to shoulder with us, we made an army on whose strength we won Rae Bareli and Amethi (Lok Sabha seats)," she said. "This was a historic win. We feel proud to say that this message went from Awadh to the entire Uttar Pradesh and to the entire country that we need dedicated, true and clean politics in our country. The entire country is looking towards you," she said.

The Congress leader expressed her gratitude to the party workers and supporters for the victory in the two seats, considered the pocket borough of the Nehru-Gandhi family. "With twice the devotion and loyalty that you have shown to us, we will all work for you for the next five years and forever," the Congress general secretary said.

"When I came here for the elections this time, I had said that there are approximately 300 hours (for the polls), take out (only) two-three hours each day for sleeping, the rest for doing work....

"For the first time, Kishori Lal Sharma jee was not present in the election management, he was contesting his election from Amethi... We did not feel his absence because all of you worked very hard day and night. Thank you very much to all. Everyone showed full participation in this election," Priyanka Gandhi, who was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, said.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi defeated BJP candidate and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of over 3.90 lakh votes, while KL Sharma wrested Amethi from Union minister Smriti Irani of the BJP by a margin of 1.67 lakh votes. She had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 election.