ETV Bharat / bharat

Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024: Fostering a Culture of Safety in India’s Skies

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) commemorates Aviation Safety Awareness Week (November 25 to 29) annually during the last week of November to reinforce the industry’s commitment to ensuring safety in all aspects of aviation.

This initiative, spearheaded by AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, emphasises fostering a culture of safety across airports and Air Navigation Services (ANS) in India, aligning with the global mission of making aviation safer and more efficient.

The Importance of Aviation Safety: Aviation safety entails rigorous measures to prevent accidents and incidents in an inherently complex industry. From manufacturers to ground crew, air traffic controllers (ATC), and flight crews, every stakeholder contributes to the safety chain. This includes not just the operations in the skies but also the well-being of the personnel working tirelessly behind the scenes.

India's Robust Safety Record: “Safety is no accident,” as the AAI’s slogan aptly highlights. Comprehensive procedures, stringent quality control measures, and the use of advanced technology ensure that the Indian aviation sector maintains a robust safety record. With millions of passengers travelling daily, safety is paramount, not just for the industry’s sustainability but also for public trust in air travel.

Indian Aviation: A Historical Overview: India’s civil aviation journey began in 1911 with the first commercial flight between Allahabad and Naini. This was followed by the launch of Tata Airlines in 1932, marking the start of scheduled air services in India. Over the decades, the sector has witnessed several milestones, including the entry of Sarla Thakral, India’s first woman pilot, and the country’s inclusion in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 1947.

3rd-Largest Domestic Aviation Market: The post-liberalisation era in the 1990s and the emergence of low-cost carriers in the 2000s revolutionized air travel, making it accessible to millions. Today, India ranks as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with continued growth driven by initiatives like the UDAN scheme and innovations in sustainable and advanced air mobility.

Aviation Safety: The Current Landscape in India: India’s aviation sector has achieved significant milestones in safety, as reflected in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) 2023 safety review. The report highlighted a notable reduction in risk-bearing incidents such as airprox (proximity of aircraft) and ground proximity warning alerts. Despite this progress, challenges remain, as evidenced by the 100 accidents recorded in the last decade, including 10 in 2023.

While the numbers underscore the need for continuous vigilance, 2024 has so far seen only two reported accidents, a testament to improved risk management and adherence to safety protocols.

Strategies for Safety: A Multi-Pronged Approach

1. Planning and Standardisation: From stowing tray tables during takeoff to adhering to meticulous checklists, aviation safety relies on standardised protocols. These seemingly minor measures play a crucial role in preventing hazards during unexpected situations like turbulence or aborted takeoffs.