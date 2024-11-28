Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024: Fostering a Culture of Safety in India’s Skies

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) commemorates Aviation Safety Awareness Week (November 25 to 29) annually during the last week of November to reinforce the industry’s commitment to ensuring safety in all aspects of aviation.
This initiative, spearheaded by AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, emphasises fostering a culture of safety across airports and Air Navigation Services (ANS) in India, aligning with the global mission of making aviation safer and more efficient.
The Importance of Aviation Safety: Aviation safety entails rigorous measures to prevent accidents and incidents in an inherently complex industry. From manufacturers to ground crew, air traffic controllers (ATC), and flight crews, every stakeholder contributes to the safety chain. This includes not just the operations in the skies but also the well-being of the personnel working tirelessly behind the scenes.
India's Robust Safety Record: “Safety is no accident,” as the AAI’s slogan aptly highlights. Comprehensive procedures, stringent quality control measures, and the use of advanced technology ensure that the Indian aviation sector maintains a robust safety record. With millions of passengers travelling daily, safety is paramount, not just for the industry’s sustainability but also for public trust in air travel.
Indian Aviation: A Historical Overview: India’s civil aviation journey began in 1911 with the first commercial flight between Allahabad and Naini. This was followed by the launch of Tata Airlines in 1932, marking the start of scheduled air services in India. Over the decades, the sector has witnessed several milestones, including the entry of Sarla Thakral, India’s first woman pilot, and the country’s inclusion in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 1947.
3rd-Largest Domestic Aviation Market: The post-liberalisation era in the 1990s and the emergence of low-cost carriers in the 2000s revolutionized air travel, making it accessible to millions. Today, India ranks as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with continued growth driven by initiatives like the UDAN scheme and innovations in sustainable and advanced air mobility.
Aviation Safety: The Current Landscape in India: India’s aviation sector has achieved significant milestones in safety, as reflected in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) 2023 safety review. The report highlighted a notable reduction in risk-bearing incidents such as airprox (proximity of aircraft) and ground proximity warning alerts. Despite this progress, challenges remain, as evidenced by the 100 accidents recorded in the last decade, including 10 in 2023.
While the numbers underscore the need for continuous vigilance, 2024 has so far seen only two reported accidents, a testament to improved risk management and adherence to safety protocols.
Strategies for Safety: A Multi-Pronged Approach
1. Planning and Standardisation: From stowing tray tables during takeoff to adhering to meticulous checklists, aviation safety relies on standardised protocols. These seemingly minor measures play a crucial role in preventing hazards during unexpected situations like turbulence or aborted takeoffs.
2. Effective Communication: Communication is the backbone of aviation safety. Standardised aviation language, coupled with protocols for acknowledgement and message clarity, ensures seamless coordination between pilots, ATC, and ground staff, minimising the risk of mid-air or ground collisions.
3. Quality Control and Technological Advancements: Aircraft are subject to rigorous quality checks, ensuring the integrity of components ranging from engines to bolts. Technologies like Fly-by-Wire systems, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning Systems (E-GPWS), and predictive wind-shear equipment enhance situational awareness and preempt potential risks.
4. Hazard Reporting and Risk Management: Proactive hazard reporting is crucial in addressing risks before they escalate. This culture of vigilance and compliance is vital in breaking the chain of events leading to incidents. Employees at all levels are encouraged to report even minor deviations from standard operating procedures (SOPs).
The Future of Aviation Safety in India: The Indian aviation industry is on the cusp of transformation, with plans to increase the number of operational airports from 157 in 2024 to over 350 by 2047. Initiatives like the Greenfield Airports Policy, the UDAN scheme, and the integration of sustainability practices underscore the sector’s forward-thinking approach.
Moreover, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) promises to revolutionise urban connectivity, reducing congestion while maintaining stringent safety standards. As India’s aviation footprint expands, a robust safety framework will be pivotal in supporting this growth.
Empowering Stakeholders Through Awareness: Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024 aims to educate and empower stakeholders, from airline operators to passengers. By emphasising risk management, hazard identification, and the integration of advanced technologies, the initiative seeks to build a resilient aviation ecosystem.
AAI Chairman's Message: In his message, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar called on the industry to “put safety first” and uphold its commitment to excellence. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration and continuous learning to achieve the shared goal of safe skies for all.
India’s aviation sector has come a long way, evolving from its modest beginnings to becoming a global aviation hub. As the industry continues to grow, fostering a culture of safety remains imperative. Initiatives like Aviation Safety Awareness Week not only highlight the sector’s achievements but also chart a path for continuous improvement.
Commitment to Safety: With a collective commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence, India’s aviation sector is poised for a future that balances growth with the highest safety standards, ensuring that every journey in the skies is safe.
