Aviation Minister Condemns Bomb Threats to Indian Airlines, Ensures Heightened Security Measures

Delhi: In response to a series of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep concern over these disruptive incidents, emphasising that the safety of passengers remains a top priority.

Naidu emphasised that such "mischievous and unlawful" acts will not be tolerated. He assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and has established a high-level committee to address the issue.

Naidu stressed the need for enhanced security measures and praised the Mumbai Police for arresting a minor responsible for issuing threats to three flights. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to passenger safety, vowing that all responsible individuals will be prosecuted.

In response to these threats, Naidu chaired a high-level meeting on October 14, involving key officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a statement, Naidu said, "We strongly condemn the recent bomb threats to Indian air carriers. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary measure is taken against such actions. We are committed to maintaining the highest security standards, and passenger safety remains our utmost priority.”

The aviation sector has been on high alert following several incidents, including a security alert on a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight from Delhi that was diverted back due to a bomb threat. Passengers on the flight were deboarded, and the aircraft underwent a thorough security check before being cleared. Recently multiple flights received bomb threats in a short span.

Mumbai police have already arrested a minor in connection with one of the incidents. Naidu emphasised that every effort is being made to ensure smooth operations in the aviation industry without compromising on security.

As a precautionary measure, security checks at airports across the country have been intensified, with coordination between aviation authorities and global security agencies being reinforced.