ETV Bharat / bharat

Avanti Fellows' Akshay Saxena Honoured With Social Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta, Saxena emphasised the importance of supporting students from all backgrounds and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "Winning this award increases my responsibility to work even harder for these students," he said.

Avanti Fellows' Akshay Saxena Honoured With Social Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri presenting the 15th Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Akshay Saxena of Avanti Fellows (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Akshay Saxena, the founder of Avanti Fellows, was on Tuesday honoured with the prestigious 15th Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award - India 2024. The award, presented by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, recognises outstanding contributions to social innovation in India.

Saxena's work with Avanti Fellows, a non-profit organization focused on providing free education to economically disadvantaged students, claims to have a profound impact on the lives of thousands. By offering online and live coaching to students from government schools, Avanti Fellows has helped many achieve their dreams of pursuing technical careers.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Saxena emphasised the importance of supporting students from all backgrounds and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "Winning this award increases my responsibility to work even harder for these students," he said.

Avanti Fellows' NEEV program, which aims to enhance Math and Science achievement among government school students, has reached over five million students. The organisation has also collaborated with nine major government school systems to provide intensive tutoring to over 30,000 students annually.

The Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a platform that celebrates social innovators in India. Other finalists for this year's award included Madhura Dasgupta Sinha of Aspire For Her and Hunny Bhagchandani of Torchit.

The award ceremony was attended by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, who highlighted the growing potential of social enterprises in India. He praised the finalists for their innovation and commitment to addressing social inequalities.

New Delhi: Akshay Saxena, the founder of Avanti Fellows, was on Tuesday honoured with the prestigious 15th Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award - India 2024. The award, presented by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, recognises outstanding contributions to social innovation in India.

Saxena's work with Avanti Fellows, a non-profit organization focused on providing free education to economically disadvantaged students, claims to have a profound impact on the lives of thousands. By offering online and live coaching to students from government schools, Avanti Fellows has helped many achieve their dreams of pursuing technical careers.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Saxena emphasised the importance of supporting students from all backgrounds and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "Winning this award increases my responsibility to work even harder for these students," he said.

Avanti Fellows' NEEV program, which aims to enhance Math and Science achievement among government school students, has reached over five million students. The organisation has also collaborated with nine major government school systems to provide intensive tutoring to over 30,000 students annually.

The Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a platform that celebrates social innovators in India. Other finalists for this year's award included Madhura Dasgupta Sinha of Aspire For Her and Hunny Bhagchandani of Torchit.

The award ceremony was attended by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, who highlighted the growing potential of social enterprises in India. He praised the finalists for their innovation and commitment to addressing social inequalities.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDAVANTI FELLOWSAKSHAY SAXENAAKSHAY SAXENA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.