J&K Situation Worsened Due To Terrorists Acquiring More Sophisticated Weapons

New Delhi: Investigation by the security agencies into the recent spate of terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir has revealed that the Pakistan backed terrorists have been using latest and sophisticated weapons especially brought from Afghanistan to cause more casualties.
“In these assault rifles, as used by the terrorists, more gadgets can be added to effectively hit targets,” a senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
The attachments assist terrorists in gathering area details and effectively hit targets even in low light.
A recent CCTV footage from an attack near the under-construction Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway showed a terrorist using an M4 carbine. Seven men including six workers and a doctor were killed in the Z Morh tunnel attack.
“We have found that the terrorist was using an M4 carbine with multiple attachments,” the official said.
The M4 carbine is a 5.56×45mm NATO assault rifle developed in the United States during the 1980s. It is a shortened version of the M16A2 assault rifle. It is believed that most of the latest and sophisticated weapons including the M4 carbine have been brought from Afghanistan.
Following the killing of terrorists involved in recent attacks on the army and civilians, security agencies have found that the slain terrorists have been using gun attachments including ballistic calculators, image-rangefinders, night vision devices, and gun-mounted cameras making their attack more deadly.
As the orgy of violence returned in J&K, the availability of such weapons in the hands of the terrorists have posed a major challenge for security forces engaged in counter insurgency operations.
The assault rifles have several attachments, including ballistic calculators, image-rangefinders, night vision devices, and gun-mounted cameras.
In the recent incidents, terrorists had managed to shoot their targets with greater accuracy even from a considerable distance. It has been found that M4 carbine, equipped with thermal rifle scopes featuring high-resolution video, WiFi capabilities, GPS, image stabilisation, and rangefinders.
These guns have ballistic calculators and may include gun-mounted cameras to record shooting incidents, the official said.
