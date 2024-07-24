ETV Bharat / bharat

Automatic Block Signaling System To Save Times, Improve Punctuality Of Trains

New Delhi: The Railways is installing Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) System in its rail tracks which will increase safety in train operations as well as save time in reaching the destination, senior Railway officials said on Wednesday.

As per the railway officials, more than one train will run in one block section after the installation of this system. This system will replace the existing Panel Interlocking System and absolute block system.

In the existing system, several sections of the Railway network use an Absolute Block System for train control and signalling to ensure safe train operations and maintain a safe distance between trains. "In the Absolute Block System, a train runs between two stations, once it crosses one station then another train enters on this block. But after installing the Automatic Block Signalling System more than one train will be allowed to enter between two stations," a senior official of North Western Railways said.

“At the time when one train occupies track at that time, the signal will show Red there on the ABS system,” the official added. ABS system helps in controlling and operating as well as to run more trains increasing the speed of trains where the system is installed.

The Railways are using the latest technology to strengthen rail for safe and fast rail operations. “Work is being done at various levels to upgrade the signalling system on North Western Railway. About 90 km of state-of-the-art automatic signalling system has been installed in this zone, which will increase safety as well as line capacity,” said Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railways.

"Special emphasis is being laid on modern technology and innovation which is ensuring rail transport is safe, smooth, fast and convenient. Moving forward in this series, the work of installing state-of-the-art automatic signalling systems is being done at a rapid pace," Shashi Kiran pointed out.