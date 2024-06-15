Automated Rainfall Monitoring System to Be Installed on Bullet Train Routes

New Delhi: In a move to ensure the safe operation of Bullet train services during heavy rains, India Railways has adopted an automated Rainfall Monitoring system to monitor real time data on the rainfall using rain gauges and equipped with advanced instrumentation system, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited officials said on Saturday.

This system will provide real time data on the rainfall using rain gauges, equipped with an advanced instrumentation system. Each gauge contains a tripping cell that generates signal pulses in response to the collected rain volume. These pulses are transmitted via a signal communication line to the Facility Controller System at the Operation Control Centre (OCC), where they are meticulously displayed and monitored. It will provide two critical measurement values: first Hourly Rainfall: The amount of rainfall recorded in the last hour and Second 24-Hour Rainfall: The cumulative rainfall over the past 24 hours, NHSRCL officials pointed out.

Giving information about the automated Rainfall Monitoring system, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, posted on social media X, “To ensure the safe operations of Bullet Train services, an automated Rainfall Monitoring System has been adopted. This system will provide real time data on the rainfall using rain gauges, equipped with an advanced instrumentation system.”

The measurements are crucial for making informed decisions regarding train operations, particularly in areas susceptible to heavy rainfall and its effects on earth structures and natural slopes, the officials further informed.

“Specific regulations will be enforced based on the rainfall data and threshold values, type of earth structure and natural slopes for each section duly validated by patrolling teams activated through maintenance centres,” NHSRCL officials said.

Around six instrumented rain gauge stations are proposed to be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, in Thane and Palghar districts, specifically near vulnerable earth structures, mountain tunnel entrance or exit and tunnel portals. Areas with significant cuttings and potential landslide risks will also be closely monitored. Rain gauge influence radius is nearly 10 km, the officials added.