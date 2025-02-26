ETV Bharat / bharat

Australia Unveils Ambitious Roadmap To Boost Trade & Investment Ties With India

New Delhi: Australia on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to deepen and diversify its trade and investment ties with India. The roadmap identified four "superhighways of growth" -- clean energy, education and skills, agribusiness, and tourism.

Broadly, it sets out a pathway to focus ongoing efforts, including boosting two-way investment, and working with Indian-Australian communities and businesses. "India is an essential partner as we diversify our trade links to boost prosperity for all Australians," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"This roadmap is critical to helping us fully realise our potential with India, which will be a boon to Australia's economy, our businesses and jobs, and our prosperity," he said.

The roadmap released by Albanese's office also identifies nearly 50 specific opportunities to focus and accelerate Australia's engagement with India in several areas such as defence industries, sports, culture, space, and technology.

To help kick start this ambitious plan, Canberra is investing USD 16 million for an Australia-India Trade and Investment Accelerator Fund, which will help Australian businesses unlock new commercial opportunities in India.

"Growing Australia's economic security and diversifying our partnerships is a key element of our statecraft and central to our national interest," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.