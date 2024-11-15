ETV Bharat / bharat

Australia Keen To Explore Opportunities In India's Agri-Tech Space: Agriculture Ministry

Australian High Commissioner, Philip Green on Friday met the Secretary in the Agriculture Department, Dr Devesh Chaturvedi and deliberated on various possibilities.

Australia Keen To Explore Opportunities In India's Agri-Tech Space, Says Agriculture Ministry
Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green with Secretary of agriculture ministry and other officials (PIB)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday said that Australia has expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities in India's agri-tech space to further strengthen business ties.

This comes after Australian High Commissioner, Philip Green called on Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Secretary, Dr Devesh Chaturvedi in New Delhi.

Philip deliberated on new opportunities for collaboration between India and Australia in agriculture and allied sectors, the ministry said.

“The meeting provided an important platform to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Australia and to explore new opportunities for collaboration in the agriculture and allied sectors,” the ministry said in an official statement after the meeting.

“Both sides agreed on the importance of advancing collaboration across various areas, including agri-tech, horticulture, digital agriculture, and agricultural machinery,” it said.

During the meeting, Dr Chaturvedi underscored the significance of the longstanding and multifaceted partnership between India and Australia, with a particular focus on the agricultural sector.

“The government is not only committed to ensuring food security but also to enhancing farmers' incomes and improving nutritional security for the population,” he said.

Chaturvedi also highlighted key initiatives such as crop diversification, the promotion of exports, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses, and the strengthening of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) as vital components of India's agricultural strategy.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of technological advancements, mechanization of small farms and the growing role of startups in driving innovation and transformation in agriculture.

