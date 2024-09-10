Bihar Goat Theft Case: Five Accused Acquitted After 36 Years

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Civil Court has given a historic verdict after 36 years in the goat theft case in Bihar. It has acquitted five accused. The incident took place on 25th June 1988 at 5 am. As per the case details, Rajan Rai, a resident of Aslempur village of Daudnagar police station area, was at home with his family when about 12 people entered his house and tried to snatch away two goats worth Rs. 600 tied at the door.

Rajan Rai noticed the goat theft and lodged his protest when the accused allegedly beat him up and set the house on fire. After setting the house on fire, all of them fled from the spot. In this incident, Rajan somehow saved his life and that of his family but his house was burnt to ashes. After the incident, Rajan filed a case in Daudnagar police station accusing 12 people.

Hearing took 36 years: After registering the case, the police started investigating the incident. During this time, the court heard the case several times but the verdict could not be given. It took 36 years to settle this case. On 09 September 2024, the court gave a historic verdict and acquitted 5 accused. All five have expressed their gratitude to the court.

Lack of evidence: This decision was given by ADJ Saurabh Singh. Advocate Satish Kumar Snehi said that those who were acquitted include Lakhan Rai, Madan Rai, Vishnudayal Rai, Deendayal Rai and Manoj Rai. The remaining 5 accused have died and two accused were separated from the case. This decision of the court, which came after 36 years, is being discussed a lot in the district.

"5 accused have been acquitted due to lack of evidence. A case was filed in 1988 over goat theft. The case went on for a long time. Five accused have died. Two others have been discharged from the case." - Satish Kumar Snehi, Advocate, said.