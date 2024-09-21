ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Of A Family Crushed To Death On Yamuna Expressway

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

The car was coming from Agra when it hit the rear side of the dumper loaded with gravel, in which four people died on the spot. The deceased were residents of Kalyanpur Indira Nagar in Kanpur but currently living in Noida.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): Four members of a family died when the car they were travelling in hit a dumper from behind parked on Yamuna Expressway near Harnagarpur village of Erwakatra police station area in Auraiya of the state.

Police personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies after cutting the car which was completely mangled. The injured were sent to the medical college in Saifai.

The car was coming from Agra when it hit the rear side of the dumper loaded with gravel, in which four people died on the spot.

The deceased were residents of Kalyanpur Indira Nagar in Kanpur but currently living in Noida. They were identified as Piyush Yadav, who was at the wheel, his mother Neeta Yadav, his wife Shivkumar, sister-in-law Sanju and his five-year-old nephew Aarav. They were heading to Noida when the car lost control and collided with the loaded dumper.

In a separate incident, a girl had a close shave with death as she fell and landed on the base of an elevated road pillar after the scooter she was riding met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday.

The particular spot where the accident took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Noida Sector 20 police station. The girl fell off the road after an unidentified vehicle hit her. While the identity and the condition of the girl were not immediately clear, passersby jumped on the pillar where she was lying to rescue her. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the vehicle which hit the girl was caught or not.

Also Read:

  1. Four Class 8 Girls Go Missing In Haryana's Ambala, Probe On
  2. Elderly Couple Begging Outside Temple Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Kanpur

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): Four members of a family died when the car they were travelling in hit a dumper from behind parked on Yamuna Expressway near Harnagarpur village of Erwakatra police station area in Auraiya of the state.

Police personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies after cutting the car which was completely mangled. The injured were sent to the medical college in Saifai.

The car was coming from Agra when it hit the rear side of the dumper loaded with gravel, in which four people died on the spot.

The deceased were residents of Kalyanpur Indira Nagar in Kanpur but currently living in Noida. They were identified as Piyush Yadav, who was at the wheel, his mother Neeta Yadav, his wife Shivkumar, sister-in-law Sanju and his five-year-old nephew Aarav. They were heading to Noida when the car lost control and collided with the loaded dumper.

In a separate incident, a girl had a close shave with death as she fell and landed on the base of an elevated road pillar after the scooter she was riding met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday.

The particular spot where the accident took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Noida Sector 20 police station. The girl fell off the road after an unidentified vehicle hit her. While the identity and the condition of the girl were not immediately clear, passersby jumped on the pillar where she was lying to rescue her. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the vehicle which hit the girl was caught or not.

Also Read:

  1. Four Class 8 Girls Go Missing In Haryana's Ambala, Probe On
  2. Elderly Couple Begging Outside Temple Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Kanpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YAMUNA EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENT4 KANPUR RESIDENT DIE IN ACCIDENTROAD ACCIDENTUTTAR PRADESH POLICE4 KANPUR RESIDENT DIE IN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.