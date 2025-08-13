Audrey House in Ranchi: From Colonial Recreation to Cradle of Indian Nationalism

Ranchi: Jharkhand state is called the land of heroes. The story of these brave sons of the soil still resonates in historical monuments like the Audrey House. Ranchi's Audrey House was built in 1854 and stands as a silent witness to pivotal moments in Indian history.
Built as an indoor entertainment centre by British Officer Captain Halington in 1854–56, this attractive structure of wood and tile is a wonderful example of the British Gothic style.
Initially built as a recreation facility in 1854–56, it later became a colonial administrative power centre, serving as the secretariat when Ranchi functioned as the summer capital of undivided Bihar.
Historical significance of Audrey House
The building’s historical connection is linked to the tribal uprising against the British rule and in the 1890s, Audrey House was linked to the hearing of significant legal cases concerning Birsa Munda’s struggle against the British in protecting tribal land, culture, and identity. Therefore, the Audrey House’s historical significance lies in the fact that it was the site where colonial power confronted tribal resistance.
Audrey House’s significance in the backdrop of the Indian national movement can hardly be overlooked, particularly regarding the visits and meetings of Mahatma Gandhi. On June 4, 1917, Audrey House served as the venue for a crucial meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sir Edward Albert Gait, the Lieutenant Governor of Bihar and Orissa.
This meeting was instrumental in addressing the exploitative "Tinkathia" system imposed on Champaran farmers. Under this practice, farmers were forced to cultivate indigo in a part of their land and sell it to British planters.
The discussions held within Audrey House led to the formation of a committee that recommended the abolition of this oppressive system, paving the way for the Champaran Agriculture Act of 1918. This pivotal event cemented Audrey House's place in the history of the freedom struggle.
Gandhi Ji met tribal leaders at Audrey House
It was the Audrey House, where yet again, on July 4, 1917, Mahatma Gandhi met Oraon tribals who later became known as Tana Bhagats. These individuals were deeply inspired by Gandhian principles, embracing Khadi, vegetarianism, pursuit of truth and staunch believers in non-violence movement propagated by Gandhi Ji.
Their active participation in the freedom movement under the leadership of the Congress, along with their reverence for Gandhi, demonstrated Audrey House’s association with a crucial aspect of the independence struggle.
In this way, Audrey House brought together two great streams of Indian freedom struggle - tribal resistance and the national movement led by Gandhiji.
During the British period, the offices of the Law Commission, Jack Commission and other government departments used to run in Audrey House. Before becoming the Governor's House, this building also worked as the Governor's Secretariat. After the formation of Jharkhand state, this building remained vacant for a long time, but considering its historical and architectural importance, the state government decided to preserve it.
New chapter as Art and Culture Center
On 9 January 2016, on the initiative of the then Governor (presently President) Draupadi Murmu, the then President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated this building as a Centre of Art and Culture. Archaeological remains, sculptures and artefacts found from various districts of Jharkhand are displayed in the art gallery established here. These include 10th-11th century sculptures found from Sahibganj and Kharsawan. Paintings and sculptures of contemporary artists of Jharkhand also find place here.
Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Bhawan
On Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October 2018, the then Chief Minister Raghuvar Das named it as 'Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Bhawan'. On this occasion, representatives of the Tana Bhagat community were specially invited, which revived the memory of Gandhi's arrival in Ranchi. Currently, cultural programs are organized throughout the year in Audrey House.
Apart from this, there is an archaeological museum. Art gallery is also present here, spread over a picturesque two and a half acres of land. There is a seminar hall, two offices, gallery and a conference room as well as an auditorium. However, no changes have been made in the architecture of Audrey House since the British era.
Today Audrey House is not only a heritage site, but a living document of the inspiring stories of the freedom struggle. On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, this historical monument reminds us how this premises witnessed both the tribal rebellion and the non-violent movement for the rights of farmers during India’s freedom struggle.
