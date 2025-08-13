ETV Bharat / bharat

Audrey House in Ranchi: From Colonial Recreation to Cradle of Indian Nationalism

Ranchi: Jharkhand state is called the land of heroes. The story of these brave sons of the soil still resonates in historical monuments like the Audrey House. Ranchi's Audrey House was built in 1854 and stands as a silent witness to pivotal moments in Indian history.

Built as an indoor entertainment centre by British Officer Captain Halington in 1854–56, this attractive structure of wood and tile is a wonderful example of the British Gothic style.

Initially built as a recreation facility in 1854–56, it later became a colonial administrative power centre, serving as the secretariat when Ranchi functioned as the summer capital of undivided Bihar.

Historical significance of Audrey House

The building’s historical connection is linked to the tribal uprising against the British rule and in the 1890s, Audrey House was linked to the hearing of significant legal cases concerning Birsa Munda’s struggle against the British in protecting tribal land, culture, and identity. Therefore, the Audrey House’s historical significance lies in the fact that it was the site where colonial power confronted tribal resistance.

Audrey House’s significance in the backdrop of the Indian national movement can hardly be overlooked, particularly regarding the visits and meetings of Mahatma Gandhi. On June 4, 1917, Audrey House served as the venue for a crucial meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sir Edward Albert Gait, the Lieutenant Governor of Bihar and Orissa.

This meeting was instrumental in addressing the exploitative "Tinkathia" system imposed on Champaran farmers. Under this practice, farmers were forced to cultivate indigo in a part of their land and sell it to British planters.

The discussions held within Audrey House led to the formation of a committee that recommended the abolition of this oppressive system, paving the way for the Champaran Agriculture Act of 1918. This pivotal event cemented Audrey House's place in the history of the freedom struggle.

Gandhi Ji met tribal leaders at Audrey House

It was the Audrey House, where yet again, on July 4, 1917, Mahatma Gandhi met Oraon tribals who later became known as Tana Bhagats. These individuals were deeply inspired by Gandhian principles, embracing Khadi, vegetarianism, pursuit of truth and staunch believers in non-violence movement propagated by Gandhi Ji.

Their active participation in the freedom movement under the leadership of the Congress, along with their reverence for Gandhi, demonstrated Audrey House’s association with a crucial aspect of the independence struggle.

In this way, Audrey House brought together two great streams of Indian freedom struggle - tribal resistance and the national movement led by Gandhiji.