Audi Hit and Run Case | Sanket Bawankule Was In The Car: Nagpur Police

Nagpur (Maharashtra): The Nagpur Police on Tuesday said that Sanket Bawankule was in the Audi car, which hit at least three vehicles in the city.
Sanket Bawankule is the son of Maharashtra BJP chief and former Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madane told reporters, "The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on September 9. The complainant Jitendra Solanki was returning home from the office. He was hit by a white-coloured Audi. Upon investigation, we found that the car belonged to Sanket Bawankule."
"We also found that there were three people in the car - driver Arjun Haware, Sanket Bawankule, and Ronit Chittamwar. We had called the trio for an inquiry on Monday. The driver was arrested and was later given bail," the DCP added.
According to the DCP, Sanket Bawankule was sitting next to the driver. "Ronit was sitting in the back seat. It was during the enquiry of Arjun and Ronit that Sanket was in the car," the DCP added.
He also said that three vehicles, including two four-wheelers, have been damaged in the incident. The DCP also said that there is no political pressure on the Nagpur Police.
However, the Opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Congress have targeted BJP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident.
In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress posted the purported video of the incident and alleged that after the incident, the entire home department went to work to save and hide Sanket Bawankule.
"In Nagpur, the son of a senior BJP leader hit four to five cars in the middle of the night in a drunken state, after which the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy. So is law and order only to torture the common people?," the Maharashtra Congress posted on X with a purported video of the incident.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Sanjay Raut questioned whether there was a different law for the son of a BJP leader.