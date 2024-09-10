ETV Bharat / bharat

Audi Hit and Run Case | Sanket Bawankule Was In The Car: Nagpur Police

The Audi car which hit at least three vehicles in Nagpur ( EETV Bharat )

Nagpur (Maharashtra): The Nagpur Police on Tuesday said that Sanket Bawankule was in the Audi car, which hit at least three vehicles in the city.

Sanket Bawankule is the son of Maharashtra BJP chief and former Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madane told reporters, "The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on September 9. The complainant Jitendra Solanki was returning home from the office. He was hit by a white-coloured Audi. Upon investigation, we found that the car belonged to Sanket Bawankule."

"We also found that there were three people in the car - driver Arjun Haware, Sanket Bawankule, and Ronit Chittamwar. We had called the trio for an inquiry on Monday. The driver was arrested and was later given bail," the DCP added.

According to the DCP, Sanket Bawankule was sitting next to the driver. "Ronit was sitting in the back seat. It was during the enquiry of Arjun and Ronit that Sanket was in the car," the DCP added.