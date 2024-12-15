Bengaluru Techie Death: Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania Arrested From Gurugram, Her Mother And Brother Nabbed From Prayagraj

Bengaluru: Nikita Singhania, wife of the deceased Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide on Monday (December 9, 2024) alleging harassment from his in-laws, has been arrested in Gurugram while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag have also been taken into police custody from Prayagraj.

According to a statement issued by Shivakumar Gunare, DCP White Field Division, Bengaluru on Sunday, all three have been produced before the court and sent in judicial custody. The accused have been arrested in a case related to abetment of suicide.

Earlier this week, Bengaluru Police sought help from their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to trace the accused as reports said Nisha and Anurag had fled their Jaunpur home on Thursday (December 12).

On Friday, Bengaluru Police said it had formed two teams to probe on the basis of a case registered based on a complaint by the deceased's brother. Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayananda in press conference said they were gathering proof and will ensure justice is delivered.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide at his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

Atul Subhash's death

Earlier this week, the Hoysala Police Control Room in Bengaluru said it received a call at 6 am on December 9 about the death. Subhash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was living in Bengaluru for many years now. He had married Nikita in 2019 and the couple had a four-year-old son.

According to Whitefield Division DCP, Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar filed a complaint against Subhash's wife, his mother-in-law, his brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle, accusing them of filing a false complaint against Subhash and demanding Rs 3 crore for the settlement.

"It has been alleged that Singhania had filed a false complaint against Subhash with the help of her family. The accused did not even allow Subhash to meet his son and demanded Rs 30 lakh rupees instead. During court proceedings, Singhania and her family threatened Subhash to pay Rs 3 crore failing which he would die," the DCP said earlier this week.

In the complaint, Kumar said that the alleged false complaint and the events that followed, including the demand for the huge amount led to Subhash's mental and physical breakdown, eventually compelling him to take the drastic step. Police said that Subhash also accused a principal family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur of allegedly taking bribes in front of the judge.

Surprisingly, Subhash also shared a link of his video on X and tagged its CEO Elon Musk and US President Elect Donald Trump.

Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar accused the "mediation court" of not functioning as per the law. He said his son was repeatedly called from Bengaluru to the Jaunpur Court at least 40 times over cases filed by his wife.

"He (Subhash) had said to us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of the Supreme Court. He had to go to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times. She (the deceased's wife) used to frame one charge after another. He must have been frustrated but never let us feel that," Kumar told ANI on Wednesday.