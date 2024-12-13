Techie Suicide Case: Bengaluru Police Summon Atul's Wife, Her Mother & Brother

Jaunpur: Bengaluru police on Friday summoned late Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother and asked them to present before the investigation officer at Bengaluru's Marathahalli police station within three days.

A four-member team of Bengaluru police led by Sub Inspector Ranjit Kumar along with their Jaunpur counterparts visited Atul's in-law's house in Madhare Tola in Nagar Kotawali area in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and pasted the notice for her summons on the wall of the house as it was locked at that time.

Acting on a complaint filed by Atul's brother Vikas accusing Nikita, her mother and her brother of driving Atul Subhash to kill himself, Bengaluru Police landed in Jaunpur on Thursday night to interrogate the accused.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police met Jaunpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma and sought cooperation from local police in their investigation. The team also held a meeting with Circle Officer City Ayush Srivastava and Nagar Kotwal Mithilesh Mishra of Jaunpur.

Atul Subhash, who was residing in Bengaluru’s Manjunath Layout area under Marathahalli police station limits, ended his life on Monday amidst severe personal and legal turmoil. He had been grappling with mental agony after his wife filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, according to his immediate family comprising his parents.

Bengaluru Police have recovered a note, Atul penned, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. The deceased also shared the note with a local NGO’s WhatsApp group, pleading for support for his family. A placard reading "Justice is due" was discovered near his body, highlighting his cry for justice.