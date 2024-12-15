ETV Bharat / bharat

Atul Subhash Suicide: 'Will Not immerse Ashes Till We Get Justice,' Says Bengaluru Techie's Father

Subhash, 34, was found hanging in his house at Bengaluru’s Munnekolalu on December 9.

By PTI

Samastipur: The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently, on Sunday called for strict punishment for those who “harassed” his son, asserting that his ashes will not be immersed till justice is served.

Subhash, 34, was found hanging in his house at Bengaluru’s Munnekolalu on December 9. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture".

“I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting them (Subhash’s estranged wife and in-laws). All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice, and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice,” Pawan Kumar told reporters here.

“My son was being harassed and tortured for money, and humiliated by his wife... I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all concerned… please give us justice,” he said.

Subhash’s estranged wife Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

Kumar also sought the custody of his four-year-old grandson.

“My son was broken from inside... Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn't tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child,” Kumar said.

He said Subhash had also received a maintenance order for his son, amounting to Rs 40,000 per month.

"She (Subhash’s estranged wife) filed several false cases against us and my son. Strict action must be taken against all those who mentally tortured my son,” Kumar said.

