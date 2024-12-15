ETV Bharat / bharat

Atul Subhash Suicide: 'Will Not immerse Ashes Till We Get Justice,' Says Bengaluru Techie's Father

A screengrab of the video which Atul Subhash recorded before taking the drastic step ( ETV Bharat )

Samastipur: The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently, on Sunday called for strict punishment for those who “harassed” his son, asserting that his ashes will not be immersed till justice is served.

Subhash, 34, was found hanging in his house at Bengaluru’s Munnekolalu on December 9. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture".

“I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting them (Subhash’s estranged wife and in-laws). All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice, and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice,” Pawan Kumar told reporters here.

“My son was being harassed and tortured for money, and humiliated by his wife... I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all concerned… please give us justice,” he said.

Subhash’s estranged wife Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.