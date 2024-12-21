ETV Bharat / bharat

Atul Subhash Death: Father Slams Samastipur Police's Inaction

Atul Subhash's father Pawan Modi raised questions on the working style of Samastipur Police for not being able to trace his grandson for three days.

Atul Subhas with his mother and an unconsolable Anju Modi (ETV Bharat)
Samastipur: Pawan Modi, father of deceased engineer Atul Subhash, a resident of the Vaini Police Station area of ​​Samastipur district of Bihar, raised questions on the operation of Samastipur Police and slammed it for not being able to find his grandson three days after applying for the custody to the Vaini Police Station. No FIR has yet been filed in the matter.

Subhash died by suicide in Bengaluru due to alleged harassment by his wife. His father said the Karnataka Police arrested all the accused in this case and sent them to jail, but Samastipur Police did not take any action to trace the whereabouts of his grandson.

Talking to ETV Bharat on Saturday, Modi said if he doesn't get the custody of his grandson, he will embrace death in front of the President. He has appealed to the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and the President for the custody of his grandson. He also said until he gets justice, he will preserve the ashes of his 'martyr son'.

Subhash's mother, Anju Modi, filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court seeking the custody of her grandson. The apex court issued notices to the governments of UP, Haryana and Karnataka, asking them to produce the child in court. It is yet to be seen what action the Samastipur Police take in the case and how long it will take the Modis to get justice.

