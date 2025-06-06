‘Attempts Made To Contact Witnesses’, SC Nixes Bail Of Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni In BJP Worker Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail of Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni in a case related to the murder of a BJP worker in 2016. The apex court directed Kulkarni to surrender before the trial court/jail authority concerned within a week from today. The apex court noted that Kulkarni and the other accused had tried to contact and influence witnesses in violation of conditions imposed upon them.

Allowing an appeal by CBI, a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma said, “keeping in mind the totality of circumstances, this court is of the considered opinion that the bail granted to the respondent (Kulkarni) ought to be cancelled. Consequently, the bail granted to the accused No. 15, i.e., the respondent, is hereby cancelled. The respondent shall surrender before the trial court/jail authority concerned within a week from today. However, we deem it appropriate to direct the trial court to make endeavours to conclude the trial expeditiously, without being influenced by any of our observation(s)”.

The bench said, having given our anxious consideration to the rival contentions, it deems appropriate to consciously refrain from making detailed observation(s) in respect of the allegation(s) levelled by the CBI against the Kulkarni because the underlying trial is ongoing.

“Be that as it may, it would be sufficient to state that there is sufficient material on record to suggest that the attempt(s) have been made by the respondent to either contact witnesses or influence such witnesses”, said the bench.

In the present case, the trial court took a view that it does not have the jurisdiction to consider the CBI’s application seeking cancellation of regular bail under Section 439(2) of the CrPC read with Section 483(3) of the BNSS, 2023 in view of the fact that the Kulkarni was granted regular bail by a coordinate bench of the apex court.

The apex court said, “The position taken by the trial court does not align with the decision of this court in Gurcharan Singh (Supra). More so since this Court directed the respondent to be enlarged on regular bail on such conditions as the trial court deemed appropriate, albeit illustratively listing down certain conditions”.

The bench said in this context, the trial court i.e., being a court of sessions was entitled to entertain an application under Section 439(2) of the CrPC (now 483(3) of the BNSS) seeking cancellation of bail on the grounds of violation of bail conditions imposed by it; notwithstanding the fact that bail was granted by a constitutional court.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing on behalf of the Kulkarni, had opposed the prayer for cancellation of bail, contending inter alia that no condition(s) imposed upon his client have been violated. Singh submitted that his client is a responsible lawmaker who has never meddled with the administration of justice.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, vehemently contended before the bench that a co-accused (Chandrashekhar Indi) and Kulkarni tried to wield his influence, and attempted to contact and influence prosecution witnesses.

It was submitted before the apex court that accused No. 17 i.e., Shivanand Shreshail Biradar, who was pardoned and turned approver, was also contacted by a co-accused and Kulkarni through friend(s) and known person(s) to depose against the prosecution on November 15, 2024, resultantly, accused No. 17 retracted from his statement recorded under Section 164(1) of the CrPC.

“Raju placed reliance on certain CDRs, CCTV footage, and photograph(s) to make good his submission(s). Finally, Raju contended that the trial court erred in law by rejecting the CBI’s application on the ground of maintainability, given the law laid down by this court in Gurcharan Singh v. State (Delhi Admn.), AIR 1978, noted the apex court.

The apex court’s judgment came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government through the CBI.

In December 2024, the CBI filed an application before the trial court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Chandrashekhar Indi @ Chandu Mama and Kulkarni, alleging that they attempted to contact two witnesses through their friends and known persons to depose against the prosecution on October 5, 2024. In August 2021, the apex court issued certain directions, which included enlarging Kulkarni on bail.

The CBI moved the apex court against the trial court's April 25, 2024, order, which cancelled the bail granted to accused Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama, but declined to pass such an order against Kulkarni as he was allowed to be released on bail by the Supreme Court in August 2021.

It was alleged that BJP worker Yogeshgouda Goudar, 26, a member of the district Panchayat, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016, at his gym in Saptapur in Dharwad after being immobilised with chilli powder, thrown on his face. The family of the deceased suspected Kulkarni’s role in the murder, leading to the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI. Kulkarni was arrested in 2020 in the murder case of Yogeshgouda Goudarand was later released on bail in 2021.

