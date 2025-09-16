ETV Bharat / bharat

Attempts Being Made To Divide Society On Caste, Language, Other Things: Gadkari

New Delhi: Attempts are being made to divide the society in the name of caste, language and other things, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday, and pitched for ending the "caste system and communalism" in the country.

Addressing a book launch event here, Gadkari also said that words like Hindutva and Dharma have been "grossly misinterpreted" but Hindutva and nationalism are the same as both seek to see India become "prosperous, 'vishwaguru' and a global superpower".

"I think today, backwardness is becoming a political interest," the Union minister noted.

"Everyone says, 'I am backwards, I am backwards'... Attempts are being made to break the society in the name of caste, language and everything," he added.

Deliberating on the 100-year journey of the RSS, Gadkari said the Sangh and its swayamsevaks have been relentlessly working for the transformation of society and progress of the country, but it was defamed on various occasions by the opponents, calling it "casteist and communal".

"Nobody's caste is asked in the Sangh. There is no discrimination, untouchability in the Sangh," he asserted.

"We wish for everybody's welfare and progress in the world, even those who oppose," Gadkari said, and asked, "What is a broader concept than this in the socialist modern welfarism ideology?"

Gadkari said the Sangh has been working to establish social harmony in the country by ending the caste system.