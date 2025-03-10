Lalit Modi's Passport To Be Cancelled By Vanuatu: PM Napat Issues Orders Amid Probe Against Former IPL Boss

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Vanuatu has asked authorities to cancel the fresh passport issued to fugitive Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and first chairman Lalit Modi.
Modi had applied with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport. Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat on Monday directed the country's Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Modi, saying that the fugitive was attempting to avoid his extradition.
An official media release by the PM of Republic of Vanuatu stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media."
“I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities’ requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi’s citizenship application," it read.
Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat directs the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi. pic.twitter.com/Ogqgqv5JZj— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2025
The release also stated that the “Prime Minister emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons."
“None of those legitimate reasons include attempting to avoid extradition, which the recent facts brought to light clearly indicate was Mr Modi’s intention," it read.
The development comes after recent revelations in international media that the former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL.
On March 7, Modi submitted an application to surrender his Indian passport, and the development was later confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Lalit Modi, who left India in 2010 and is learnt to have been living in London, is now known to have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Island nation.
VIDEO | As IPL founder Lalit Modi has surrendered his Indian passport, his lawyer Mehmood Abdi says, " yes, it is right, lalit modi has put an application in indian high commission in london to surrender indian passport because he has taken citizenship of vanuatu. it is required… pic.twitter.com/LL4Cw4JQ7H— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2025
“He has made an application for surrendering his passport in the high commission of India, London," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
“The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," he said.