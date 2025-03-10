ETV Bharat / bharat

Lalit Modi's Passport To Be Cancelled By Vanuatu: PM Napat Issues Orders Amid Probe Against Former IPL Boss

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Vanuatu has asked authorities to cancel the fresh passport issued to fugitive Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and first chairman Lalit Modi.

Modi had applied with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport. Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat on Monday directed the country's Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Modi, saying that the fugitive was attempting to avoid his extradition.

An official media release by the PM of Republic of Vanuatu stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media."

“I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities’ requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi’s citizenship application," it read.

The release also stated that the “Prime Minister emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons."