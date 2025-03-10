ETV Bharat / bharat

Lalit Modi's Passport To Be Cancelled By Vanuatu: PM Napat Issues Orders Amid Probe Against Former IPL Boss

An official release by Vanuatu PM stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr Lalit Modi..."

Attempting To Avoid Extradition Vanuatu PM Orders Cancellation Of Lalit Modis Passport Amid Probe
Lalit Modi (Instagram @lalitkmodi)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Updated : Mar 10, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Vanuatu has asked authorities to cancel the fresh passport issued to fugitive Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and first chairman Lalit Modi.

Modi had applied with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport. Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat on Monday directed the country's Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Modi, saying that the fugitive was attempting to avoid his extradition.

An official media release by the PM of Republic of Vanuatu stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media."

“I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities’ requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi’s citizenship application," it read.

The release also stated that the “Prime Minister emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons."

“None of those legitimate reasons include attempting to avoid extradition, which the recent facts brought to light clearly indicate was Mr Modi’s intention," it read.

The development comes after recent revelations in international media that the former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL.

On March 7, Modi submitted an application to surrender his Indian passport, and the development was later confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Lalit Modi, who left India in 2010 and is learnt to have been living in London, is now known to have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Island nation.

“He has made an application for surrendering his passport in the high commission of India, London," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," he said.

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Vanuatu has asked authorities to cancel the fresh passport issued to fugitive Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and first chairman Lalit Modi.

Modi had applied with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport. Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat on Monday directed the country's Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Modi, saying that the fugitive was attempting to avoid his extradition.

An official media release by the PM of Republic of Vanuatu stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media."

“I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities’ requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi’s citizenship application," it read.

The release also stated that the “Prime Minister emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons."

“None of those legitimate reasons include attempting to avoid extradition, which the recent facts brought to light clearly indicate was Mr Modi’s intention," it read.

The development comes after recent revelations in international media that the former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL.

On March 7, Modi submitted an application to surrender his Indian passport, and the development was later confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Lalit Modi, who left India in 2010 and is learnt to have been living in London, is now known to have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Island nation.

“He has made an application for surrendering his passport in the high commission of India, London," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," he said.

Last Updated : Mar 10, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LALIT MODILALIT MODI PASSPORT CANCELLEDIPL FOUNDERVANUATU PM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.