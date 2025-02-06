ETV Bharat / bharat

Attempt To Push RSS Agenda: Rahul Slams Govt At Protest Against Draft UGC Regulations

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged the UGC's draft regulations on the appointment of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges was an attempt to push the agenda of the RSS that aimed to achieve its idea of imposing "one history, one tradition, one language" on the country.

Speaking at a protest against the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations organised by the DMK here, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) aim was the eradication of all other histories, cultures and traditions of the country.

"That is its starting point and that is what it wants to achieve. It attacks the Constitution because it wants to achieve one idea which is its idea -- one history, one tradition, one language -- on this country," the former Congress chief said.

"This attempt that it is doing with the education system of different states is just another attempt to push its agenda," Gandhi said.

"Each state has its traditions, history, language and that is why I keep saying that, in the Constitution, India is called a 'Union of States', that means all these histories, traditions, and languages come together to make India the Union of States and so that is how we have to think about it," he said.

"We have to respect all the languages, all the cultures, all the traditions, all the histories and we have to understand where they are coming from," he said. The Tamil people have their history, language, and traditions, and they have had their struggles, he said.

"Doing this is an insult to the Tamil people and also to all other states where the RSS is trying to impose its hegemony," he said of the UGC's draft regulations.