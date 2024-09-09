ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Accident Averted In UP's Kanpur As Gas Cylinder Explodes After Being Hit By Train

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A major accident was narrowly averted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night when the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj hit a gas cylinder placed on the Anwarganj-Kasganj route in the Shivrajpur area causing an explosion. Passengers and local residents were terrified by the incident.

Police and railway officials rushed to the scene and recovered the remains of the cylinder and other suspicious objects, including a petrol bottle, some distance from the track. According to the police, the cylinder was placed on the railway line as part of a conspiracy to overturn the train.

The incident occurred in the Sarjapur police station limits around 8:30 pm when Kalindi Express (14117) going from Kanpur to Bhiwani was passing through the Anwarganj-Kasganj route. As soon as the train crossed the Munderi crossing, the train hit an LPG cylinder placed on the track causing a massive explosion. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation into the matter, police said. DCP West Zone Kanpur Commissionerate, Rajesh Kumar Singh, led the search when they found an LPG cylinder, a matchbox and a bottle filled with petrol at some distance. The forensics team was also called in and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is also investigating the matter, they said.