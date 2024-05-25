ETV Bharat / bharat

'Attempt Is Being Made to Create an Atmosphere of Doubt', Says CEC Rajiv Kumar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on the the cases filed in the Supreme Court against ECI and EVMs, said an attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of doubt, one day we will tell everyone about it and will reveal how people are misled.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday cast his vote, along with his family, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Delhi. After casting his vote, the Chief Election Commissioner went down memory lane and recalled, “When I voted for the first time, I had gone with my father and today he is 95 years old, he voted, along with me today,...this is a matter of great pride for me and every voter must cast his or her vote.”

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaking to media after casting his vote in Delhi (ANI Photo)

“Very good voting is being reported across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir,” Kumar told reporters. When asked about the cases filed in the Supreme Court against ECI and EVMs, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "...An attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of doubt, one day we will tell everyone about it and will reveal how people are misled.”

“Due to this, our voting is also affected because doubts arise in the minds of people about EVMs and voter lists. On May 24, the Supreme Court answered all these, but we will also answer one day,” he pointed out. He further stated that voting is going on peacefully across the country. Peaceful voting is going on in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, too, Kumar disclosed.

