Attari-Wagah Border Closure Hits Afghan Dry Fruit Trade, Prices Soar In India

Kapurthala: After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian government imposed several restrictions on Pakistan. As a result, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan has disrupted the dry fruit trade from Afghanistan to India, potentially leading to a 10–25% price increase.

Despite years of war and internal conflict, Afghanistan remains the largest source of dry fruits for India. The Federation of Grocers and Dry Fruit Traders said, "After the closure of the Attari-Wagah border on April 22, no truck carrying dry fruits is coming to Attari from Kandahar in Afghanistan. On the Pakistani side, there are about 200 trucks parked at the Wagah border, which are not being allowed to enter India.

There are about 100 trucks carrying 35 to 40 tonnes of dry fruits from Afghanistan to Pakistan at the Attari border in India, which mainly come from Kandahar in Afghanistan, and some come from Kabul, but due to the closure of the border by Pakistan, they are now unable to enter India. About 90 per cent of the dry fruits arrive in January and February, as there are no storage facilities in Afghanistan.

"Due to the summer off-season, an average of 15 to 20 trucks used to arrive at Attari daily before the Pahalgam terrorist attack. During the peak season, from July 15 to Diwali, this number rises to 40 to 60 trucks per day. However, the recent terrorist attack has not only resulted in the loss of lives but has also caused significant financial losses," traders said.

It is worth mentioning that after India cancelled road, water, and air route agreements, Pakistan refused passage to around 200 trucks carrying dry fruits from Afghanistan to India, leaving all the trucks stranded en route.

This has had a direct impact on the trade of dry fruits. In the last five days, the prices of dry fruits have increased by Rs 100 to Rs 400 per kg. Shopkeepers believe that the demand for all dry fruits decreases in summer, but if there were cold weather, the prices could have increased even more.

The dry fruit seller said, 'After the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian government cancelled several important agreements with Pakistan, due to which the arrival of dry fruits has been affected the most.

Shopkeepers say that most of the dry fruits come to India from many other countries, including Afghanistan via Pakistan, which are not reaching India now.

According to retailers, this is the first time dry fruit prices have risen during the summer season. As a result, sweet prices may also go up in the coming days, making people spend more even though it’s not a festive season.

