NIA Raids Relatives Of Jailed MP Amritpal Singh In Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted multiple raids in Punjab in connection with its probe into the attack on the Indian High Commission in Canada, allegedly by pro-Khalistan supporters.

The probe agency started raids at around 5:00 am at several houses in Amritsar and Moga districts, mostly belonging to Amritpal’s family members and relatives.

More Details On Raids

Reportedly, the first raid was at Amripal's uncle Pragat Singh’s house on Raiya Feruman Road, the second at his brother-in-law’s house in Butala village, and the third at another brother-in-law’s house in Mehta village.

Sources told ETV Bharat that most of Amripal's relatives, who live in Baba Bakala, were raided by the central agency on Friday. They also seized several documents and electronic items from their residences.