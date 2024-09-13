ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids Relatives Of Jailed MP Amritpal Singh In Punjab

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

The NIA has launched searches in Punjab as part of its investigation into the attack on the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada allegedly by pro-Khalistan activists. During the attack, which took place on March 23, 2023, protesters displayed pro-Khalistani flags and threw grenades into the building. The NIA began its probe into the incident in June 2023.

Chandigarh (Punjab): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted multiple raids in Punjab in connection with its probe into the attack on the Indian High Commission in Canada, allegedly by pro-Khalistan supporters.

The probe agency started raids at around 5:00 am at several houses in Amritsar and Moga districts, mostly belonging to Amritpal’s family members and relatives.

More Details On Raids

Reportedly, the first raid was at Amripal's uncle Pragat Singh’s house on Raiya Feruman Road, the second at his brother-in-law’s house in Butala village, and the third at another brother-in-law’s house in Mehta village.

Sources told ETV Bharat that most of Amripal's relatives, who live in Baba Bakala, were raided by the central agency on Friday. They also seized several documents and electronic items from their residences.

In Moga, an NIA team also raided the house of Kavishar Makhan Singh Musafar at around 6:00 am in Smallsar town.

‘NIA harassing’

Meanwhile, Charandeep Singh Bhinder, a member of MP Amritpal’s team, told the media that the NIA is harassing those with the jailed leader.

He alleged that the central government was afraid of the conference held by Sikh organisations on August 19 for the release of Amritpal, due to which such actions are being taken.

