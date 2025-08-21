Attack On Delhi CM: Accused Rajesh Khimji Found To Be 'Serial Offender' In Rajkot, BJP Smells Conspiracy

New Delhi: Contrary to the claims made by the family of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, arrested for assaulting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, that he is innocent and mentally unstable, police have now stated that Khimji is a "serial offender" with several cases registered against him in Gujarat's Rajkot.
In connection with the attack on CM Gupta during a 'Jan Sunvai' programme at her camp office here on Wednesday, the Civil Lines police registered a case against Khimji under BNS Section 109(1) on charges of attempt to murder, Section 132 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).
"In the matter of the attack on the Chief Minister, a case u/s 109(1)/132/221 BNS has been registered at Civil Lines PS. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.
#WATCH CCTV फुटेज में एक व्यक्ति, जिसने खुद को राजेश खिमजी बताया है, 19 अगस्त को दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता के शालीमार बाग स्थित आवास की रेकी करते हुए दिखाई दे रहा है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 20, 2025
जन सुनवाई के दौरान आज मुख्यमंत्री पर हमला करने के बाद पुलिस ने उस व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।… pic.twitter.com/9bw18AITIw
Following an investigation, police officials said 41-year-old Khimji has earlier been booked under various IPC sections for causing grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons, intentional insult to disturb peace, and acting as an instigator during crimes.
Sharing Khimji's criminal records, Delhi Police said at least five cases have been registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He has been acquitted in four of them, while one case is pending in court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 9. Police said he has a record under the Gujarat Prohibition Act for cases linked to illegal possession of liquor, narcotics and transportation of contraband.
Details Of Rajesh's Criminal Records
(i) In 2017, an FIR was registered against him at Bhaktinagar police station in Rajkot under IPC sections 326, 504, 114. He was acquitted in November 2019.
(ii) In 2020 (case number 1227), he was booked under sections 65AA, 116B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, but was released after court's acquittal in November 2023.
(iii) In 2020 (case number 1591), registered under the same sections, he was again acquitted by a Gujarat court in October 2023.
(iv) In 2022 (case number 0871), registered under Section 6PI, 116B, the matter is still pending before the Additional Civil Judge, with the next hearing scheduled for September 29 this year.
(v) In 2024 (case number 0072), he was booked under sections 324, 323, 504, 114 of IPC and section 135(1) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, but was acquitted by a Rajkot court in December 2024.
As per official sources, Khimji arrived in Delhi from Rajkot on Tuesday morning (August 19) by train and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines area. He was in constant touch with a friend in Gujarat over the phone and even mentioned reaching the Chief Minister's official residence in Shalimar Bagh. Police also confirmed that this was his first visit to Delhi.
While initiatally it was claimed that Khimji had come to CM Gupta with a grievance pertaining to removal of dogs from the streets of national capital, police clarified that he did not carry any such complaint letter to the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan (public grievance redressal office).
Accused To Be Produced In Court Today
Police said accused Rajesh Khimji will be produced in Tis Hazari Court, where they will seek his remand for further questioning to ascertain the motive behind the attack.
Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of August 19 from outside the Chief Minister's Shalimar Bagh residence purportedly shows that the attacker had been planning the assault at least 24 hours in advance, carrying out a recce of the premises and even making a video before attempting the attack. The footage has been handed over to the police for detailed investigation.
"The footage shows that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of it and attempted a planned attack. This video has been handed over to the police and a thorough investigation is underway," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.
BJP Smells Conspiracy
On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the attack on CM was part of a "well-planned conspiracy" by the Opposition. BJP MLA Harish Khurana and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the attacker is close to Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia.
Sirsa said, "This is nothing but a conspiracy by the opposition. They cannot tolerate that a Chief Minister spends hours among the public, meeting people openly at her residence without restrictions. This clearly indicates a political conspiracy behind the incident. Delhi Police is investigating the matter, and all facts will soon come to light."
In response, Italia rubbished the allegations and called Khurana a "cheap troll" while warning of a legal action.
हरीश खुराना जी, आप की ख़ुद की तो किसी ट्रोलर से ज़्यादा इज्जत है नहीं लेकिन ऐसी घटिया हरकत करने से पहले अपने पिताजी मदनलाल जी की इज्जत की तो परवाह कर लेते?— Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) August 20, 2025
दो रूपिये Per ट्वीट के हिसाब से काम कर रहे भाजपाई छुटभैये से भी निम्न स्तर के आप के कारनामे देखकर स्वर्गीय मदनलाल खुराना… https://t.co/KjeG09XACl
Read More
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Grievance Hearing, Accused Nabbed
'My Son Mentally Unstable, Might Have Done It Out Of Anger...': Mother Of Delhi CM's 'Attacker'