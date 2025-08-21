ETV Bharat / bharat

Attack On Delhi CM: Accused Rajesh Khimji Found To Be 'Serial Offender' In Rajkot, BJP Smells Conspiracy

New Delhi: Contrary to the claims made by the family of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, arrested for assaulting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, that he is innocent and mentally unstable, police have now stated that Khimji is a "serial offender" with several cases registered against him in Gujarat's Rajkot.

In connection with the attack on CM Gupta during a 'Jan Sunvai' programme at her camp office here on Wednesday, the Civil Lines police registered a case against Khimji under BNS Section 109(1) on charges of attempt to murder, Section 132 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).

"In the matter of the attack on the Chief Minister, a case u/s 109(1)/132/221 BNS has been registered at Civil Lines PS. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Following an investigation, police officials said 41-year-old Khimji has earlier been booked under various IPC sections for causing grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons, intentional insult to disturb peace, and acting as an instigator during crimes.

Sharing Khimji's criminal records, Delhi Police said at least five cases have been registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He has been acquitted in four of them, while one case is pending in court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 9. Police said he has a record under the Gujarat Prohibition Act for cases linked to illegal possession of liquor, narcotics and transportation of contraband.

Details Of Rajesh's Criminal Records

(i) In 2017, an FIR was registered against him at Bhaktinagar police station in Rajkot under IPC sections 326, 504, 114. He was acquitted in November 2019.

(ii) In 2020 (case number 1227), he was booked under sections 65AA, 116B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, but was released after court's acquittal in November 2023.

(iii) In 2020 (case number 1591), registered under the same sections, he was again acquitted by a Gujarat court in October 2023.

(iv) In 2022 (case number 0871), registered under Section 6PI, 116B, the matter is still pending before the Additional Civil Judge, with the next hearing scheduled for September 29 this year.