'Nathuram Mindset': Attack On CJI Widely Condemned; Lawyers' Body To Protest Outside SC Today

New Delhi: The All India Lawyers' Union will hold a protest in front of the Supreme Court today (Ocotober 7) against the attempt to throw an object at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in the courtroom on Monday even as the incident has been widely condemned by senior advocates and political leaders.

The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association and the All India Lawyers' Union termed the incident an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court and the judiciary. The Union's Delhi unit will protest against it in front of the Supreme Court today.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaisingh on attack on CJI. (PTI)

PV Surendra Nath, senior Supreme Court lawyers and All India General Secretary of the All India Lawyers Union issued a statement calling the incident an attack on the apex court and the judiciary. Nath said the incident was the product of a "Nathuram mindset" in the country and cannot be tolerated. The statement demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the culprits.

In a shocking breach of decorum on Monday, a 71-year-old lawyer later identified as Rakesh Kishore allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

Police sources said a note, containing the slogan "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was found from the lawyer's possession. The Bar Council of India has suspended his licence with immediate effect. Kishore said he was hurt by Gavai's recent "go and ask the deity itself" remarks while hearing a plea linked to the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the disconcerting act, the CJI remained unfazed and continued with the hearings. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

Following this incident, a statement issued by Nikhil Jain, Secretary of the Supreme Court Advocates on Record, stated that suo motu cognizance should be taken in the matter and contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the lawyer involved. The statement stated that the incident was carried out as an attempt to lower the dignity of the Supreme Court.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaisingh, while speaking to the media on Monday, said she considered the incident an "attack on the instituation as a whole" and called for a deeper investigation. "I do consider it a castiest remark against the Chief Justice, singling him out within the institution. It is a remark that requires a legal response from the Supreme Court of India. At the very least, one would expect a press release from the united court, indicating that this is an attack of an ideological nature on an insitution which is secular and is meant to protect democracy," she said.

Leaders of opposition parties also condemned the attack on CJI, saying it was an assault on the Constitution and shows how "hate and fanaticism have engulfed the society".

The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and other parties were unanimous in condemning the attack on the CJI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Justice Gavai and said the attack on him has angered every Indian. "There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," Modi said, appreciating the calm displayed by the CJI.

The Congress termed the incident a shocking breach of decorum and a dangerous new low in India's democratic history, claiming it to be an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.

Terming it an open assault on the very foundation of justice and the rule of law, the Congress said this is not merely an attack on one individual. "It is the outcome of a sustained campaign to undermine institutions, intimidate voices of integrity, and erode public faith in the judiciary," it said in a post on X.