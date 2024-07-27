ETV Bharat / bharat

ATS Commandos Take Over Security of Kanwar Yatra at Muzaffarnagar's Shiv Chowk amid Terrorist Threat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken over the security of Kanwar Yatra on Saturday amid reports of possible terrorist threat. SSP Abhishek Singh said that the ATS unit had reached Muzaffarnagar's Shiv Chowk which is the main point where Kanwariyas come from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to do Parikrama ritual.

Muzaffarnagar : Kanwar Yatra is going on in the month of Saavan. Every day some incident or the other is happening relating to Kanwariyas. Recently, there was a huge controversy over the nameplates on the shops on the Muzaffarnagar Kanwar route. On the other hand, to prevent any major incident in the Kanwar Yatra, the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken over the responsibility of the security of Kanwariyas on Saturday.

The ATS unit from Lucknow has taken charge of the Muzaffarnagar Kanwar route. SSP Abhishek Singh said that the ATS unit had reached Muzaffarnagar on Friday and it took over Shiv Chowk on Saturday. He said that there is always a threat of terrorist attacks on any religious journey. This time, Kanwar Yatra is very sensitive and Shiv Chowk is the main point. Here, Kanwariyas come from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP and move forward after doing Parikrama.

SP Singh said that this area has been handed over to ATS commandos. By covering this entire area, the commandos will be able to respond immediately to any terrorist attack. We have made full-proof security arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra.

Every day, lakhs of devotees from Haridwar are coming to Shiva temples with Gangajal. Muzaffarnagar has the highest number of devotees. While doing parikrama of Shiv Chowk temple here, the devotees of Shiv also go to various districts of Haryana state as well as Rajasthan and Delhi as well as Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut and Hapur. The entire route of Kanwar Yatra in the district is about 240 kilometres.

Death of Kanwariya: Meanwhile, Kanwariya Rajesh (27), who was seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a Kanwariya trolley in Lakhimpur, died while being taken to Lucknow. CO Dhaurahra Pritam Pal Singh said that Rajesh was being taken to Lucknow. But when his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Sitapur District Hospital on the way. There, doctors declared him dead.

